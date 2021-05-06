Peter Andre's son tells fans he doesn't 'want to die' as he details health battle Junior Andre has reached out to his followers

Peter Andre's eldest son has taken to Instagram to detail his battle with coronavirus, telling his followers he doesn't "want to die".

Junior Andre, 15, took part in an Instagram Live to speak about his symptoms, revealing that he has been suffering from headaches and pain in his body.

"Don't manifest it. Listen, if it happens it happens," he said on camera. "But I know God wants me to live my life to the finish, so I'm not gonna die from Covid and if I do, I do. I don't wanna die."

Junior admitted he was confused that he had symptoms from the virus, which he thought only presented in adults.

Peter with his eldest children, Junior and Princess

"The first few days, my head was the worst,” he shared. "My head was banging so much. I dunno how I got symptoms, because I'm a child, I'm 15. But my head was banging, my body was aching, my throat was fine.

"And then all of a sudden my body's sort of stopped aching – it aches sometimes – my head still bangs but not as much but for some reason my throat is so sore."

The singer is a proud father of four

He added: "Yeah, I've got Covid. And for some reason I have, like, symptoms. Normally minors don't get symptoms. It's not severe… it's just annoying."

Junior revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus in an Instagram post shared last week. He posted a message telling his followers, "I have tested positive for COVID," along with angry and anguished emojis.

Junior is Peter's eldest son with ex-wife Katie Price. The couple, who were married from 2005 until 2009, also share 13-year-old daughter Princess.

Peter and Emily were married in July 2015

The Australian singer went on to find love with Emily MacDonagh, whom he married in 2015, and together they are parents to seven-year-old Amelia and Theo, four.

Asked recently if he would be expanding his family further, Peter told HELLO!: "That is a question for Emily. No matter what us guys think, it's not up to us! She's the one who has to bear the child for nine months…. We discuss things all the time, it'll be down to her in the end."

