Emma Willis is a summer vision in ab-baring bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This weekend's glorious weather has left us on the hunt for some chic new swimwear – and Emma Willis' dreamy summer collection with British retailer Next has given us all the poolside inspo we need!

READ: Emma Willis models bright bikini as she launches new fashion collection

Taking to Instagram to post a sizzling throwback photo from her collaboration with Next on Sunday, The Circle presenter Emma shared a snap of herself in the chicest yellow ab-baring bikini.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Willis and husband Matt reveal major home transformation

"We shot this in MARCH in the Cotswolds!" Emma revealed. "@jongorriganphotography pulling out his tropical magic yet again".

The star looked like she was basking in some tropical sun as she lounged beside a pool in the stunning 'Mango' two-piece bikini, which features a unique cut out detailing.

Emma stunned in the Mango bikini from her latest fashion collection

Emma had plenty of opportunities to sport her swimwear collection over the weekend as she enjoyed a relaxing coastal retreat with her three children Ace, Trixie and Isabelle.

SEE: Emma Willis designed much of family home herself - and it's stunning

MORE: Look back at Matt and Emma Willis' wedding

Sharing a series of playful beach snaps to her Instagram story, the doting mum-of-three could be seen splashing in the sea in her Next 'Leopard Bikini' and enjoying an alfresco lunch with her parents, lovingly referred to as her "Momma and Poppa Bear".

We're loving the flattering high waist design of Emma's bikini – a vintage swimwear trend we hope is here to stay.

The star looks so glam in her leopard print two-piece

If you're looking to channel Emma's stylish swimwear this summer, you're in luck. Bold colours and statement bikini designs are so on-trend right now.

Recycled Yellow Bikini Bottoms, £12, Missguided

These stunning high rise bikini bottoms from Missguided are a winner for us. Made from plastic bottles and textile waste, this eco-conscious fabric will leave you ready for an ocean dip.

Bec & Bridge Bombora Crinkle Bikini Bottoms, £27.60, ASOS

Make a statement in this gorgeous lemon bikini bottoms – high waisted and complete with a cute crinkle design, this Australian label know how to design poolside chic.

Mandalay High Rise Bikini Bottom, £70, Reformation

We're obsessed with this set from celebrity favourite brand, Reformation. This high rise bikini bottom features a comfortable elastic waist and stunning floral design – the kind of style you'd want to repeat.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.