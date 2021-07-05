Ruth Langsford's simple cooking hack will blow your mind - and we're converted The Loose Women star posted the handy hack on Instagram

Loose Women host Ruth Langsford loves to share cooking tutorials from her Surrey kitchen – and the popular TV star just shared a corker.

Taking to her Instagram page, the wife of Eamonn Holmes posted a video featuring her best friend Sam Balshaw, who has a brilliant hack for chopping lemons.

Ruth wrote: "She’s always ready with a handy @hungrywomancooks tip for me….whether I want one or not!! This one IS good though! #lifehacks #saturday #cooking #bestfriends."

In the clip, Ruth says: "So my bessie @hungrywomancooks is here and she does like to give me cookery tips, although I can cook! But on this occasion, this is good."

Then we see cook Sam chop up a lemon and tell viewers: "So what you do, to stop lemon juice spitting and spraying over the person sitting next to you is always take out that little bit there [points to pip area in the middle of the lemon segment].

Ruth says: "Didn't know that. So take out that pithy bit."

Sam replied: "The pithy bit here is the bit, when you have a bit of lemon juice and put it on your fish or whatever – like on your prawns which we're doing tonight - when you actually squeeze it, it doesn't go over the person sitting next to you." What a great tip!

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes

Ruth's Instagram followers thought it was a fabulous hack too, with one posting: "Thank you ladies!! - I did not know that!" and even top UK cook Juliet Sear writing, "Top tip!!"

One fan had seen the exact same tip on TV that day, telling Ruth: "I noticed Raymond Blanc doing the same earlier today (ITV Simply Raymond Blanc)."

Wherever the lemon hack originates from, we think it's a brilliant piece of advice and will certainly be using it for our fish dishes from now on. Thanks ladies!

