Jamie Oliver's son Buddy is becoming quite the cook and has once again shared a brilliant cooking tutorial with fans on social media.

Posting the video on his famous dad's Instagram page, child chef Buddy shows followers how to make a simple tuna pasta recipe – but there's one method some fans really aren't sure about!

WATCH: Buddy Oliver's tuna pasta tutorial with funny hack

Dad Jamie wrote: "NEW VIDEO from Buddy cooking up one of his favourites...tuna pasta. Give it a try and if you have kids why not get them in the kitchen to cook this one up with you, film their cook-ups & share with @cookingbuddiesclub me and buddy wanna see them all!"

Buddy does a great job making his pasta dish and then surprises us at the end with the way he cleans his plate ready to serve.

Hilariously, the 10-year-old takes the sleeve of his red jumper and cleans the sauce from around the edge of the plate with that! Lucky for him, they were the same colour.

Buddy wiping the plate with his jumper!

Knowing the move may cause controversy, Buddy says: "Don't be mean to be in the comments! It's all in the presentation!"

Of course, there were plenty of comments about Buddy's unusual hack, with one follower writing, "Loving the jumper hack!!" and another replying, "It’s a good thing he was wearing the same colour as the sauce!"

One fan wasn't so sure about the messy manoeuvre, posting: "Love you buddy. You're a great cook. Not sure about the sleeve though."

Buddy also shared a couple more helpful cooking tips with viewers, one being to add some leftover pasta water to your pasta sauce. We even see him use his fingers to squelch up tinned tomatoes!

Signing off from his tutorial, Buddy says proudly: "This is definitely better than dads! Proving once again, kids can cook."

