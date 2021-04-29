We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know the Beckham family love to share a sweet family moment. Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, Victoria Beckham posted an adorable photo of the breakfast her daughter Harper Seven made her.

David Beckham's wife shared the snap of her morning meal with her 28.9 million Instagram followers, writing: "When Harper Seven makes breakfast! X".

The star enjoyed six delicious smiley pancakes homemade by nine-year-old Harper – what a way to brighten a dull morning!

VB woke up to the happiest breakfast this morning!

After the infamous Aldi pancake pans sold out like hot cakes on pancake day this year, we've located the ultimate dupe so you can have breakfast like the Beckhams.

Smiley Crepe Pan, £24.75, Amazon

It's not the first time budding-chef Harper has taken to the Kitchen – the Beckhams are a fan of a home-cooked roast! David, Harper and grandma were the sweetest trio cooking Sunday lunch together in a snap from last year. "Best Sunday ever making the roast with mum, Harper Seven & @brooklynbeckham #goodTimes".

The doting dad also shared an adorable video of Harper icing her home baked Christmas cookies, lovingly referring to his daughter as "Chef Harper Seven".

Fashion designer Victoria is also a proud mother to her sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, as well as her only daughter Harper.

Victoria and Harper have a very close relationship

Victoria and David have just returned from Miami with their three youngest children, while their eldest child Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz are in Los Angeles.

The Beckhams spent much of lockdown 3.0 in Miami, where they marked the end of 2020. They were believed to be staying in their £19million home, which is located inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum. It has 62 floors and is home to just 100 tenants.

