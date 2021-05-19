Brooklyn Beckham shows off bandaged hand after accident inside his LA kitchen The 22-year-old burned his hand whilst cooking

Brooklyn Beckham is recovering after burning his hand whilst cooking.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son could be seen with his right hand all bandaged up after burning it whilst preparing a meal for him and his fiancée on Tuesday.

"Chef got burned," his fiancée Nicole Peltz wrote alongside the picture, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Despite the serious-looking injury, the 22-year-old seemed in great spirits as he smiled and even gave a thumbs up with his wounded hand.

Brooklyn is currently living in Los Angeles with Nicola, who he is madly in love with. On Tuesday he dedicated several loved-up messages to the 26-year-old actress including one which read: "You make me the happiest man in the world."

Brooklyn looked in good spirits despite the injury

A second read: "My earth angel, I promise to always look after you and to always make you laugh and protect you."

The pair met in 2019 and nine months later, in July 2020, they announced their engagement to the world.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Brooklyn announced alongside a picture of themselves taken by sister Harper: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

The couple have been engaged for almost a year

Nicola shared the same snap and added: "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."

The Beckham family were later pictured in Italy, scouting possible wedding venues. No date has yet been revealed for their nuptials.