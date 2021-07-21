Julianne Hough was treated to the most amazing-looking cake on Tuesday as she rang in her 33rd birthday.

The professional dancer enjoyed a lavish dinner with friends in Lisbon, Portugal before she was surprised with a decadent two-tiered dessert.

The mouth-watering treat featured two large tiers covered in white icing and was decorated with beautifully painted pink flowers and gold butterflies.

On top of the cake was an edible figure that resembled Julianne, sitting on the edge with her ankles crossed wearing a pretty pink dress and long blonde hair.

The actress seemed delighted with her sweet treat, happily posing beside it while revealing the cake was as tall as her torso!

Julianne didn't wear pink for her birthday dinner though, instead opting for a gorgeous yellow embroidered dress.

Julianne's birthday cake looks incredible

The birthday girl kicked off her special day with an excursion with her BFF Nina Dobrev. The pair enjoyed a day of sightseeing and a spot of lunch.

In a post that Nina shared on Instagram, the Fresh Vine Wine company CEOs could be seen toasting wine together at a restaurant before they took a picturesque walk. As they wrapped up their stroll, Julianne climbed up onto a rocky boulder for a photo opp.

Paying tribute to her bestie, Nina shared a sweet birthday message to Julianne, writing: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PARTNER IN LIFE AND CRIME!

The actress turned 33 on Tuesday

"I love getting into…adventures with you, work with you, fun with you, the depths with you, laughter with you, the good times with you, the tough times with you, but most of all getting into TROUBLE with you.

"No matter what happens [ or where in the world we are ] I know it’ll be okay if you’re by my side. Now let’s cheers with a glass of @freshvinewine and celebrate another trip around the sun to the brightest girl to walk the earth! Love you @juleshough #HBD."

