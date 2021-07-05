Revealed: The time Princess Diana's cooking 'nearly set the whole palace on fire' The royal's former chef shares incredible story

The royal family have a team of chefs who cook their meals at the palace, but every so often they do like to prepare their own meals.

According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, one incident with the late Princess Diana in the kitchen caused quite a drama.

MORE: Princess Diana's former chef reveals her hilarious reaction to meeting Tom Cruise

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Diana's Kensington Palace garden gets a makeover

Speaking in a YouTube tribute video on the mother of Princes William and Harry, Darren recalled the fascinating event.

He says: "I cooked for the Princess Monday through Friday and weekends I'd actually leave food in the refrigerator for her plastic-wrapped, and if she wasn't going out she would just help herself to that.

"I used to put a little sticky note on it with a number. Stuffed bell pepper had a number two – it meant 'put it in the microwave and press two'. She wasn't a good cook!"

MORE: Duchess Kate and her children's favourite breakfasts revealed

The late Princess Diana

"One time it was one Sunday... she had a friend come over and they decided to cook pasta and some spaghetti sauce. They got chatting the pasta boiled over and it put the pilot lights out on the gas.

"She came into the kitchen a bit later on and she could smell gas. She called the palace fire brigade!"

Darren continues: "Monday, I came into work and she [Diana] came running into the kitchen. She said, 'Darren you won't believe it, I cooked at the weekend but I nearly set the whole palace on fire.'

Kensington Palace where Princess Diana lived

"But what it was, was the pilot lights had gone out. She said, 'I was so nervous, I called the palace fire brigade and they all came over but the best part was, I had 12 hunky firemen all to myself!'

"You're royal highness!" Darren said to Diana.

Wow, what a story! We wonder if William and Harry have heard that one before, or if Diana ever cooked at home again after that?!

MORE: Royals' favourite takeaways revealed: the Queen's chips to Prince William's curry

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.