How Kate Middleton broke the Queen's golden food rule

The life of a royal may look like it's filled with glitz and glamour, but even the Queen has to follow strict royal protocol. Most unusual are the royals' food rules, which prevent them from eating everything from seafood to garlic, amongst other popular cuisines.

There is, however, one royal food rule that we can get on board with. The Queen reportedly never reveals her favourite food, but Prince William's wife Kate Middleton once broke this tradition.

The monarch chooses to keep her favourite food private because she doesn’t want to be served the same dishes at every official engagement. We can all agree too much of a good thing, can be a bad thing!

Gordon Rayner, former royal correspondent for The Telegraph, once said he’d discovered this fact from a royal staff member. “As one of her staff told me, ‘If she said she had a favourite meal she would never get served anything else," he revealed.

Duchess Kate memorably broke the Queen's golden food rule back in 2018 during her visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital, where she chatted to four-year-old Rafael Chana, from East Preston, who was waiting for a heart transplant.

The Queen never reveals her favourite dish

Rafa revealed that he liked olives, to which Kate replied: "I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well." When the young patient added that he also likes pasta, Kate revealed: "Charlotte likes pasta too."

Royal reporter Rebecca English later posted on her Twitter page: "The Duchess of Cambridge revealed today that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, loves olives and she encourages both her and Prince George to cook with her."

We wonder if Princess Charlotte is now treated to olives at every meal?

Despite her reluctance to spill the beans about her favourite meal of all time, there is one sure treat that Her Majesty can't get enough of. "The Queen is a total chocoholic," revealed former royal chef, Darren McGrady.

"The chocolate biscuit cake is the only cake that goes up to the royal table every day until it has all gone – sometimes this means it following her to Windsor Castle for the weekend," Darren told HELLO!."I remember as a young chef travelling from Paddington to Windsor one Friday morning with a half-eaten chocolate biscuit cake packed neatly and tightly in a biscuit tin, and wrapped in Clingfilm, perched on my knee with the fear of God in me that I would lose or drop the thing! It was her favourite. And when Prince William first tried it, he loved it and then requested it as his groom's cake [at the Royal wedding in 2011]."

