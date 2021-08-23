Stacey Solomon's fancy coffee machine is on our shopping wish list

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love keeping up with Stacey Solomon's latest home purchases – and her coffee machine is the stuff of dreams.

The Loose Women panellist shared a clip of her kitchen set-up on Sunday, giving us a glimpse of her extremely fancy Nespresso coffee machine.

In the video, Stacey puts on her comfy weekend clothes then makes herself a cuppa from her swanky appliance, along with a croissant with butter and jam.

We had to find out where to get our hands on such a gorgeous coffee machine, which is so chic with its white and silver colours.

Stacey Solomon's coffee machine

Good old Amazon stock Stacey's machine for £199.99. It's is a De'Longhi Lattissima One single-serve system that makes everything from lattes and cappuccinos to espressos.

The coffee maker has a fancy optical sensor that recognizes the quantity of milk in the jug to avoid any waste. It only takes 25 seconds to heat up and can be washed in the dishwasher – amazing. Cue the rush on this coffee machine!

De'Longhi Lattissima coffee machine, £199.99, Amazon

Stacey had quite the foodie day on Sunday as she also made a Jammie Dodger cheesecake with her youngest son Rex.

The former X Factor star, who is expecting her fourth child with fiancé Joe Swash, let cute Rex smash up the biscuits with a potato masher. Of course, he helped himself to a biccie along the way, as all kids do.

Sweet Rex making a cheesecake

"Oh my gosh I can't wait to eat this," wrote Stacey. "I saw @janespatisserie make one the other day and have been thinking about it ever since. Happy Sunday."

Yum! Tea and cheesecake anyone?

