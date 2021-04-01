This TikTok matcha latte recipe has gone viral - and here’s how to make it Bring out your inner barista this Easter weekend!

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, many of us have turned to TikTok for new and exciting at-home recipes to make up for missing our favourite restaurants and coffee shops. At the beginning of the UK lockdown, the Dalgona Coffee recipe took the world by storm, with millions of people taking to social media to share their attempts at making the delicious creation. However, as Easter weekend approaches, there is a new recipe on the scene, and it's called the Iced Matcha Cloud Latte.

If you've not heard of matcha before, it is essentially a Japanese green tea that originally comes in a powder form, which when mixed with water forms a frothy consistency. Milk is then added to make the matcha into a delicious latte. The tea contains just as much caffeine as regular coffee, meaning it's still going to give you that morning buzz, but the great news is that matcha is also loaded with antioxidant properties, so it's a win-win!

A delicious alternative to your morning coffee

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon of matcha powder

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 egg whites

1 cup of milk

Ice to serve

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Separate two egg whites into a large mixing bowl. Beat them with a whisk until they are light and frothy, giving them that cloud-like consistency.

Step 2

Add your sugar to the egg whites and continue to whisk until the sugar is fully incorporated.

Step 3

Add your matcha powder into the mixture and continue to whisk to combine all the ingredients together.

Step 4

Grab a glass and fill with ice and any milk of your choice.

Step 5

Gently spoon the matcha foam over your milk, sit back and enjoy the refreshing drink!

