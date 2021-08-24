Amanda Holden's mouthwatering holiday spread looks incredible

Amanda Holden is currently enjoying a luxurious solo trip in Greece after revealing her husband Chris Hughes and two daughters, Hollie and Lexi, would be returning to the UK without her as she desperately needed some "me time".

SEE: Amanda Holden's daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

The BGT star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her decadent holiday feast – and her delicious spread of mouthwatering Greek food has made us seriously envious.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden and daughter Hollie make indulgent ice cream treats

Amanda is currently soaking up the sun at Domes Miramare resort in Corfu. For her indulgent al-fresco lunch, the 50-year-old tucked into freshly grilled pitta, tzatziki, creamy houmous and several other vibrant vegetarian dishes.

SEE: Amanda Holden's daughters' £5k playhouse could rival the Queen's

The star no doubt owes her radiant skin and svelte figure to her healthy eating habits. Discussing how she navigates nutrition, Amanda previously told the Daily Mail: "You have to enjoy life. I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was that she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine."

Amanda was treated to a delicious Greek spread during her solo trip

"Life's too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don't believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine," revealed Amanda.

There is one food group the Heart Radio star avoids though - meat. According to the book Amanda Holden, written by Jim Maloney, Amanda "decided to become vegetarian after being influenced by famous veggie Morrisey, lead singer with the Smiths", but continues to eat fish, making her a pescatarian.

Amanda stunned fans on Monday in her vibrant pink bikini from Melissa Obadash

The glamorous mother-of-two has been sending fans wild with her stunning selfies and bikini snaps during her Mediterranean escape. Rocking a makeup-free look, the star showed off her golden tan and flawless skin on Monday, accessorizing her poolside ensemble with delicate gold jewellery pieces.

READ: Amanda Holden shows off her radiant summer glow in vibrant string bikini

Fans were left speechless at her jaw-dropping selfie, leaving nothing but flame emojis in the comment section as the star set pulses racing.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.