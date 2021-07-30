Amanda Holden's mouthwatering frozen treat will make you drool The BGT star has got us all hungry

Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie is following in her presenting footsteps, and the dynamic duo were back in the kitchen on Thursday to show fans how to make the ultimate ice cream sundae. The BGT presenter and her nine-year-old daughter filmed their new video from inside their Surrey home's modern kitchen, using an array of M&S goodies.

You might think an ice cream sundae is a bit of a pain to make at home, but Amanda and her daughter showed just how simple it can be.

Introducing their new video, Amanda declared: "It's July and it's all about summer!" before revealing they would be working with several different cakes and ice cream flavours, not to mention sprinkles and fresh fruit.

WATCH: Amanda Holden whips up an ice cream sundae with daughter Hollie

The 50-year-old star opted for an all-chocolate creation, smashing some chocolate mini loaf into the bottom of her glass before layering over ice cream and toppings.

Amanda and Hollie then experimented with a zesty lemon version, using fruit cake and vanilla ice cream, topped off with a cherry.

Amanda is a keen chef and baker

Fans were loving the sweet mother and daughter video, taking to the comments to react.

One wrote: "You 2 are so cute together" while another shared: "Your daughter is just the cutest! And just the sweetest!". A third posted: "A mini presenter in the making. Love these food videos".

Amanda follows a healthy vegetarian diet, but never deprives herself of a sweet treat.

The BGT star's youngest daughter Hollie is following in her presenting footsteps

Speaking to Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden in The Telegraph last year, Amanda revealed the secret to her enviable figure was her meat-free daily diet, as well as running four times a week.

However, she insisted that she never diets and wouldn't want her daughters to either, saying: "I believe in being able to have that slice of cake."

Amanda also raises daughter Lexi, 15, with her husband of 12 years, Chris Hughes.