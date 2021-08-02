Ruth Langsford sparks emotional reaction with new family video The 61-year-old star was encouraged to "cherish" the moment

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford left fans feeling emotional after she shared a heartwarming video of her mum Joan enjoying her Sunday lunch.

Taking to Instagram to share the adorable moment with her fans, Ruth was full of joy as she filmed her mum peeling potatoes into the kitchen sink whilst singing to jazz music. "Here you go mum, cheers!" said Ruth as she handed her mum a glass of champagne.

"And she's back!" penned Ruth. "Cheers from us and the potato!! #sunday #mum #family #love".

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet video, sharing their own memories of their parents. "So so lovely. Makes me miss my Mum so much. Always pictured being like this with my Mum. I lost her when I was 25," shared one fan.

"It never fails to warm my heart every time you show you and your mum getting dinner ready together. Brings back memories of my mum and I. Special times," wrote another fan, whilst others encouraged Ruth to "cherish" these moments with Joan after sharing stories of their own loss.

The star knows how to cook a delicious Sunday lunch

Ruth treated her mum to a delicious lamb roast dinner, complete with roast potatoes, cauliflower cheese and all the classic trimmings. Delicious!

The Loose Women panellist, who is married to co-presenter Eamonn Holmes, often shares clips of her mum with her 1million followers.

Ruth's mum Joan has a special bond with the dog, Maggie

Ruth's adorable moments with her mum often strike a chord with many of her Instagram followers, especially after the family's heartbreaking experience during months of lockdown restrictions.

After being forced to spend months apart, the TV presenter previously revealed that she kept Joan's Christmas stocking and presents out, waiting to be opened at Ruth's family home.

"This is where it's been since Christmas…" Ruth captioned a video, showing the gifts neatly piled on a sofa. "And this is where it will stay until Mum can stay again." Eamonn's wife added a tearful emoji to her post.

