Amanda Holden's pescatarian diet: the TV star's daily meals revealed

Ever wondered how Amanda Holden has a seemingly endless supply of energy?

From presenting on Heart Breakfast, Britain's Got Talent and her new E4 show The Holden Girls: Mandy and Myrtle, to raising her two children Hollie and Lexi AND working out daily, it certainly seems like she's some form of superwoman.

Enter Amanda's daily diet! The 50-year-old opts for a healthy yet sustainable approach to food, eating lots of vegetables and oily fish but never denying herself a treat when she wants one.

MORE: Duchess Kate's favourite lunch dishes look so tasty and healthy

"You have to enjoy life," she told the Daily Mail. "I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was that she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine.

"Life's too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don't believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine."

There is one food group that Amanda avoids though: meat. According to the book Amanda Holden, written by Jim Maloney, Amanda "decided to become vegetarian after being influenced by famous veggie Morrisey, lead singer with the Smiths", but continues to eat fish, making her a pescatarian.

See Amanda's daily diet below...

Amanda follows a pescatarian diet

What does Amanda Holden eat for breakfast?

Speaking to Woman, Amanda previously said, "Sometimes lunch goes out of the window, so I like to have something wholesome for breakfast. I tend to start the day with a bowl of sugar-free Alpen."

The Heart Radio star loves to cook in her kitchen

She has also shared her love for avocados, and no doubt would be a fan of avocado on toast, while the mother-of-two has been following presenter Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's recipes on Instagram. Their go-to breakfast creations include American pancakes, and scrambled eggs – both of which would adhere to Amanda's pescatarian preference.

RELATED: The Queen's surprising dining table rule that all guests must follow

What does Amanda Holden eat for lunch?

"Lunch, if it happens, is a bowl of soup or sushi," she said in a past interview. And in a recent Instagram post, the star revealed she has been opting for French onion soup of late.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden makes French onion soup in goggles

"It's turned out pretty well for someone that never ever cooks but now I have the time and to be honest, I am loving it," she wrote. Goggles optional.

Picnic lunches with Amanda can include up to five hampers of food!

The BGT judge also enjoys a range of different picnic foods. During a sunny afternoon with friends, she showed off a whopping five wicker hampers filled with foods from Pique, with the menu including soft-yolk black pepper and mustard scotch eggs, Heirloom tomato and shallot salad with buffalo mozzarella, stone-baked baguette, crudités and hummus – finished off with double chocolate brownies and strawberries. Yum!

What does Amanda Holden eat for dinner?

Lexi and Hollie tried their hand at homemade pizzas

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have come to the rescue for the Holden family dinners, too. Amanda and her daughters Lexi and Hollie recently whipped up homemade pizzas using the couple's recipe, and Amanda couldn't have been more pleased with the outcome.

"Honestly @lisafaulknercooks and @johntorodecooks are making life very easy for people like me in the kitchen! I'm literally loving having a go with our girls," she captioned the post. Other dinner options from the culinary duo include spinach ricotta flan, fishcakes and broccoli pasta.

Hollie is quite an impressive baker!

And when the weekend hits, Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes treat themselves with a biweekly takeaway. "Every two weeks, Chris and I will order an Indian and watch telly with that," she said. A girl after our own hearts…

Whatever Amanda's eating, it's certainly working! The star recently turned 50 and we can't believe how incredible she looks.

GALLERY: Amanda Holden's family photo album: see these sweet snaps of the star's loved ones

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.