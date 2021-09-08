Duchess Kate's favourite lunch dishes look so tasty and healthy The Duchess of Cambridge follows a mainly vegetarian diet

The Duchess of Cambridge leads a busy life with many royal engagements to attend and three children to look after, so we're not surprised that her diet is bursting with nutrients to keep her energy levels up.

The wife of Prince William is said to favour a mainly vegetarian diet consisting of smoothies, raw foods and hearty home-cooked meals. During Kate and William's royal tour of India, Chef Raghu Deora revealed that he served the couple vegetarian food. "I was told that was what they preferred," he explained.

Now that working from home is the new norm, we're looking for healthy, quick lunch recipes to see us through the day.

Here are four of Duchess Kate's favourite lunches…

One of Kate's favourite lunch dishes is a fresh, tasty salad. According to a 2014 Daily Mail article, the mother-of-three is partial to watermelon salads, tabbouleh and ceviche.

A watermelon salad

Watermelon salads commonly consist of chunks of juicy watermelon obviously mixed with cucumber, avocado, onion and feta cheese.

A typical tabbouleh dish

Tabbouleh is a Mediterranean salad made from soaked bulgar (or cous cous), chopped parsley, tomatoes, mint, onion and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice and salt and pepper.

We suspect that Kate likes to add lots of olives to her salads too, as it has been revealed as one of her favourite things to snack on.

During a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital, the Duchess spoke to four-year-old Rafael Chana who revealed that he likes olives, to which Kate replied: "I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well."

An example of a ceviche meal

Ceviche is a seafood dish originating in Peru and contains raw fish in citrus juices and seasoned with chilli, onions, salt and coriander.

If salads aren't your thing, but you still want to eat healthily, perhaps join Kate in her passion for sushi.

Kate looking glamorous on a night out

The Duchess has previously visited the restaurant, Japan House London, with her husband Prince William, where the Duke spoke to Japanese chef Akira, William.

"Very impressive," said William, while eating some salmon sashimi. "Thank you very much. My wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in."

