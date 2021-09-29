Jennifer Garner’s pumpkin cookie recipe has a secret twist - and Reese Witherspoon is obsessed

Jennifer Garner loves sharing her cooking tips and tricks with fans, and her latest is so perfect for fall and fans can’t stop swooning.

In a video she shared on Instagram, the Yes Day star dished on her Once Upon a Farm company’s pumpkin oatmeal cookie recipe and encouraged fans to try it.

WATCH: Jennifer delights fans in cooking video

Dubbing herself Farmer Jen in the clip, she could be seen sitting in a field in Locust Grove, Oklahoma wearing striped overalls over a fitted shirt that she paired with booties. She also had a bunch of pumpkins sitting in her lap.

"Wait until you try @onceuponafarm’s Farmer Jen’s Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie! It tastes like autumn— cinnamon, vanilla, creamy pumpkin— oats blended right in for added richness. All of this flavor with no added sugar— it’s bananas (Truth! there is actually a banana in the blend for sweetness)," she captioned the clip.

"This blend is even more special— we grew some of the pumpkins on my family farm, AND donations from Farmer Jen’s blends go toward our commitment to serving one million meals to kids in need through @savethechildren I told you it was bananas!"

Jennifer is on a quest to help serve one million meals to kids in need

The "cookie" is actually a nutrition-packed cold-pressed snack that is organic, non-GMO and has no added sugar like the company’s other snacks and baby food. So, the pre-made snack tastes like a cookie, but it doesn’t go in the oven, and it’s healthy too.

"I’m so proud and excited," Jennifer said in the clip about her company’s charitable initiative, before kissing the pumpkins she had sitting in her lap.

Reese Witherspoon and more of Jennifer Garner’s celebrity friends and fans were quick to hit the mom-of-three’s comments to praise her for the effort, with the Oscar winner writing, "So INSPIRED by you to help kids get healthy meals...1 million!! AMAZING!

Jennifer reveals her favorite pumpkin cookie recipe to fans - and makes them too

Another follower chimed in: "Love me some oatmeal cookies @ the amazing folks @savethechildren. That’s a double win," while Katie Couric added: "You are simply the BEST!"

Jennifer also posted a video recently showing herself whipping up a real batch of pumpkin oatmeal cookies using Instagram food influencer Sally's Baking Addiction recipe - and they looked so good that we can't wait to make a few dozen too.

