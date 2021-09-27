4 celebrity soup recipes perfect for autumn lunches

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The weather is getting that little bit chillier after a rather glorious September, and that means we're heading into soup season.

Soups are the perfect lunch – packed with healthy veggies, warming for the body and soul and you can throw in just about anything you fancy.

Some of our celebrity friends are big soup fans too, and they often share their own recipes on their social media pages. Take a look at these 5 celebrity soup recipes below…

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon shares her lentil soup recipe

Lorraine Kelly's creamy celeriac soup

TV star Lorraine shared one of her favourite soup recipes in the past for a very worthy cause. The ITV Lorraine host created a creamy celeriac soup to support charity's Centrepoint’s The Big Broth campaign.

Lorraine Kelly cooks celeriac soup

INGREDIENTS:

3kg celeriac

3 white onions

5 cloves of garlic

150g butter

50ml olive oil

250ml double cream

2l vegetable stock

1 sprig of rosemary

250ml milk

Salt and Pepper

METHOD:

Peel the celeriac and onions and cut them into 2-3cm chunks. Try to make them all roughly the same size so they cook evenly. Peel the garlic cloves and lightly crush them.

In a large based saucepan add the oil and butter, then place on a medium heat. Once the butter has melted, add the celeriac, onion and garlic then fry gently for 5-6 minutes until they start to soften. Season with salt and pepper and throw in a sprig of rosemary.

Add the vegetable stock and milk (make sure they're hot so you don't cool everything down) and cover with a lid. Allow to simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the vegetables have cooked through and are completely soft.

When the soup is ready to be blended, take off the heat and remove the rosemary stalk. Pour in the double cream and blend until smooth.

Check the seasoning and serve immediately.

Reese Witherspoon's lentil soup

Legally Blonde actress and mum-of-three Reese often shares cooking tutorials on her Instagram page and recently posted this healthy lentil soup recipe which can be made in the slow cooker.

Reese said: "Call me old fashioned but I REALLY love my slow cooker. Sharing an easy, delicious Lentil Soup recipe. Do you have any good slow cooker recipes?"

Reese's lentil soup sounds yummy

In the clip, we see the actress frying up some carrots, onion, celery and garlic. She then adds tomato paste, cumin, coriander, paprika, two cups of green lentils and some vegetable broth. Then into the slow cooker it all goes.

"I also decided to add a little bit of sausage, so who knows man?" said Reese. "I'm just going 'off recipe', so we'll see how it turns out."

Kris Jenner's chicken soup

Keeping up with the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner is the author of a cookbook called In the Kitchen With Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites.

Speaking on the Today Show, the star revealed that she makes hearty chicken soup at home.

Kris said: "This chicken soup recipe is absolutely my favourite go-to comfort food. It’s something that I love to make in the fall when the weather starts to get a little cooler here in Southern California. Kendall, Kylie, and Rob always request this soup when they are feeling sick."

Kris Jenner makes chicken soup for her family

Kris revealed the ingredients for her base stock are: "Two medium rotisserie chickens, one medium yellow onion, quartered, one medium carrot, coarsely chopped, and one medium celery rib, coarsely chopped."

She then adds: "Two medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch dice, two medium celery ribs, cut into 1/2-inch dice, three large scallions, white and green parts, thinly sliced. Also, you need two cups of bite-size broccoli or cauliflower florets, or a combination of one medium zucchini cut into 1/2-inch dice and one medium squash."

For seasoning, she adds: "One teaspoon chilli powder, one teaspoon cumin, one teaspoon Spike seasoning, or another brand of all-purpose seasoning salt, 1/4 cup pearled barley, and one cup of pastina pasta."

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's roasted veggie soup with garlic bread croutons

Husband and wife cooking team, Lisa and John, shared this comforting soup during lockdown and we still think it looks delish.

Lisa and John's baked veggie soup

Lisa wrote on Instagram: "Honestly, a great lunch and really easy as you just stick it in the oven and any homeschoolers will love the garlic bread on top."

INGREDIENTS

1/4 butternut squash

1 leek

A few carrots

2 sticks celery

Handful orzo or dried pasta

1 litre veg stock

1 tsp marmite

Pepper

1 garlic baguette

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 180. Chop all the veg and put in a roasting tin with the stock and tsp marmite, cover with foil or a lid and cook for 40 minutes.

Take the lid off. Stir in the orzo and cook for another 20 minutes.

Slice baguette and bake in slices for 15 minutes.

Top the soup with the garlic bread and grated cheese and bake for a further few minutes until melted.

