Jennifer Garner shares glimpse inside her stylish bedroom at home in LA The Hollywood star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is notoriously private but occasionally shares glimpses inside her home on social media.

And most recently, the Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a peek inside her stylish bedroom.

The 13 Going on 30 star was seen sitting on the floor in front of her large bed, surrounded by her animals, including her pet dog Birdie.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner thanks fans in emotional video

Jennifer was reading a story, and posted the footage to mark National Dog Day.

In the caption, she wrote: "On National Dog Day, I would like to thank Birdie for acting as my forever toddler: for sitting on my lap, for loving picture books and early literacy as much as I do, and for always laughing at my jokes."

The star went on to give a shout out to the author, Jon Klassen, for his "delightful" writing. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is so cute!" while another wrote: "Omg I love this!" A third added: "So sweet!"

Jennifer lives in Los Angeles with her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The actress loves nothing more than being a mom and previously opened up about parenthood during an appearance at the annual conference, INBOUND, held by HubSpot in Boston, where she was a panellist in October.

She said: "I really can't complain about my kids. They're pretty awesome. They humour me. But I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mom."

The star co-parents her kids with her ex-husband, who lives nearby, and while they are both in the public eye, they prefer for their children to stay out of the spotlight.

The actress has previously spoken out about the privacy battle she and many other Hollywood stars went to court about, which helped ensure that the paparazzi kept their distance from their children after they were constantly hounded on a daily basis.

Jennifer's children are currently getting to know their dad's new girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, and her twins Emme and Max, and have been spotted out and about in LA on several occasions together over the past few months.

The former couple got back together shortly after J-Lo separated from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April.

