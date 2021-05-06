Jennifer Garner's secret baking weapon is nothing you'd expect - and now we want to try it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

In true Jennifer Garner fashion, the Peppermint star made the cutest treat for her dog’s birthday, and we couldn’t stop staring at what she cooked it in as she whipped it up.

As the queen of wholesome Instagram content shaped a heart-shaped snack to perfection, her golden retriever Birdie waited patiently as she stuck the dough in a kitchen gadget on her counter. And the cooking tool looked exactly like an Easy-Bake oven.

Watch Jennifer Garner bake a sweet birthday treat for her dog Birdie

"This isn't the real-time, it's just a decal," she said in the clip, as she motioned towards a pink sticker on it.

Birdie anxiously awaited the results, and so did we, as we also realized that Jennifer had prepped the treat on the classic Easy Bake oven mini tray that comes with it.

Jennifer shared the recipe for her Breakfast Cookies with fans

After Jennifer removed the baked good from the oven, she topped the pup’s ‘cake’ with a candle, and blew it out so the Instagram-famous pup could eat it.

'Ooh are you excited ... congratulations birthday girl!” she said, adding in the caption to celebrate Birdie's sixth birthday, "This is six".

It’s not clear whether the Easy-Bake Oven belongs to the Yes Day star’s 12-year-old daughter Seraphina, but now our pandemic hack senses are tingling with one thought: Should we be using an Easy Bake Oven for quick, small baked goodies too?

So, we tracked one down on Amazon - and it happened to be marked down to $49.

This is just the latest time that Jennifer has shown off her cooking skills in the kitchen. In March, while she was filming her upcoming film The Adam Project, the mom-of-three decided to bake the entire cast and crew breakfast cookies, adding in the video's caption: "They just make sense."

Whether they’re faux bakes for a pup or real baked goods for friends, we agree...sweet treats are always a good idea.

