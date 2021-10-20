Adele eats this £4.79 McDonald's meal once a week

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We don't know about you, but ever since Adele dropped *that* unexpected Instagram Live last week, we've been left with so many questions about the multiple Grammy Award-winner's palette...

A self-confessed "foodie", Adele's tell-all chat with her 42 million followers revealed so much about the star's bizarre snacking habits, including how she likes to add Worcestershire sauce to her Ready Salted Walker's crisps.

Luckily, Adele's latest video with British VOGUE is here to explain where the star's unusual food combinations come from - and ngl, it makes so much sense.

The video saw the Easy On Me songstress return to her North London roots, tasting traditional British dishes from pickled eggs to spotted dick.

The songstress took on the Ultimate British Taste Test for British VOGUE

"I actually used to work at a cafe," explained Adele. "I worked at the River Lee Caf in Tottenham, where I’d just be helping take out the food and stuff like that. But a year later I was making some of those breakfasts! Only got £25 for the whole day."

Admitting she was never taught how to cook at home, the star told Vogue: “I learnt to cook on my own. I was getting loads of takeaways and it was just costing too much money so I think I read 30-minute meals by good old Jamie Oliver, and that’s how I learnt the basics of cooking."

From cafe waitress to culinary goddess, the talented star said: "I do make an incredible spicy pasta,' before revealing her and her son's favourite dish is a Sunday roast. "I’m pretty great at doing [a roast] every single Sunday."

Surprisingly, despite her incredible transformation, Adele hasn't severed her relationship with fast food. (And who can't resist a treat?) "My last meal would be McChicken Nuggets, with a Big Mac and then fries - that’s my three courses. I eat it at least once a week," said Adele.

Adele eats her favourite McDonald's meal at least once a week

On discussing her weight loss, Adele told VOGUE in a previous interview that she ramped up her fitness regime to help with her anxiety as "it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone", but admitted that she had become "addicted".

She added: "I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night. I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers."

