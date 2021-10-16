Dianne Buswell's relatable daily diet revealed: what the Strictly dancer eats in a day The Australian is a fan of healthy meals and sweet treats

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell is once again entertaining us on Strictly Come Dancing, this year paired with comedian Robert Webb. In her personal life, she is in a relationship with her former Strictly dance partner, YouTuber Joe Sugg, and the couple love to share snaps of their fun home life on Instagram.

Dianne, who is known for her vibrant red hair, always looks in fabulous shape with such radiant skin – we had to find out what she eats in a day to stay so healthy. Take a look at her daily diet below…

What does Dianne Buswell eat for breakfast?

The Australian star enjoys a varied diet when it comes to the first meal of the day.

Dianne tucking into a healthy brekkie

On her Instagram page, Dianne has shared snaps of herself eating poached egg and avocado on toast and even multi-coloured Fruit Loops on occasion – a girl after our own hearts!

The 32-year-old wrote: "Here is the question!!! Are you a fruit loop? Or are you a cheerio? I’m 100 per cent a fruit loop!"

The star indulging in a cheeky cereal

She's also known to eat yoghurt, granola and berries for breakfast.

What does Dianne Buswell eat for lunch?

Lunch is a healthy meal for Dianne, which normally consists of salads, lean meats and vegetables.

In an article with Women's Health where she shared her weekly meal diary, Dianne revealed she eats the following meals for lunch: baked tomato stuffed with couscous and courgette salad; grilled chicken breast with tomatoes, sugar snap peas and carrots; poached salmon with hummus and salad.

What does Dianne Buswell eat for dinner?

Dianne is our kind of girl with her dinner choices – just look at this photo of her tucking into some pizza after a busy week! The star knows how to enjoy a takeaway as much as a healthy supper.

Dianne likes the odd pizza like us

In her Women's Health meal diary, her dinners ranged from chicken breasts and stir-fry veg to bolognese with penne pasta.

What does Dianne Buswell snack on?

Snack time round Dianne and Joe's looks the best! The Strictly pro loves to bake and showed followers these amazing cookies she made.

Dianne's to-die-for cookies

She posted: "So I made some New York cookies today and I funnily enough almost a year ago today we were in New York and got a New York cookie, so here is a now and then pic but this time with the cookies I made! Who would have thought back then that I could produce a cookie like this!!! Go on Dianne!"

The star also makes her own watermelon lollies and shared a how-to video for fans.

"Insta reality right here!" she wrote. "I was planning to make this a really ascetically pleasing video but of course the reality was not that [laughing emoji] they worked though omg and so yummy, try them out."