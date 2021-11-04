Celebrate Diwali with this fruity Bhapa Doi dessert recipe from chef Rohit Ghai Wow the family with this amazing pudd

This year Diwali runs from 2 to 6 November, with the main day of celebration on Thursday 4 November. The religious occasion known as the 'Festival of Lights' is celebrated each year over a five-day period by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world.

To mark the event, Tesco has teamed up with British-Indian Michelin star chef Rohit Ghai to create some bespoke Diwali dishes – and his Bhapa Doi dessert looks incredible!

Rohit says: "Sharing delicious food with loved ones is a core part of Diwali and some of my best memories are the long-lasting meals I had with family in Punjab, surrounded by lanterns and telling stories. I now prepare for every festival with the same passion, which always includes an Indian feast of different curries and tasty sides."

Rohit Ghai's fruity Bhapa Doi recipe

Cooking time 45 minutes, serves 6-8

"Bhapa Doi is one of my all-time favourite Indian desserts. The combination of textures and seasonal fruit with a hint of rose flavour is bound to enchant your taste buds."

INGREDIENTS

For the core dish:

250g Greek yoghurt

50g double cream

250g condensed milk

1 tsp rose water

50g dry cranberries

For the berry chutney:

250g fresh or frozen mixed berries

100g sugar

2 star anise

For garnishing

50g fresh mixed berries

2 tbsp dry rose petals (optional)

Rohit Ghai's fruity Bhapa Doi

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Start off with the berry chutney. Combine all three chutney ingredients in a saucepan.

Step 2

Stir the mixture over a medium heat for approximately 15-20 minutes, until the berries turn soft and then mash with a fork to your desired consistency.

Step 3

Remove the star anise and blitz the mix with a blender to make a smooth paste. Take this opportunity to taste it and make sure it has that lovely tangy, sweet and sour taste. If you find it too sour add a little more sugar.

Step 4

To begin the Bhapa Doi, start off by adding the yoghurt, condensed milk, fresh cream, rose water and dry rose petals (optional) to a mixing bowl, stirring well until the ingredients merge and the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Step 5

Leave the mix aside for 3-4 hours to rest.

Step 6

Preheat the oven to 180°C and grab 6-8 small ramekins or silicon moulds to set out on the side.

Step 7

Strain the Bhapa Doi mix using a conical strainer or a sieve, then transfer into a small container and add dried cranberries. Stir this for a further few minutes, until you have an even texture.

Step 8

Pour the mix up to the rim of each ramekin, then carefully place into a deep baking tray and fill the tray with water until the ramekins are half-immersed. Creating a bain-marie (water bath) will ensure there is moisture in the oven and that the Bhapa Doi is not rubbery.

Step 9

Place the tray in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes before removing and cooling on the side.

Step 10

Once cool, pop the ramekins in the fridge for a minimum of 2 hours before serving.

Step 11

Serve chilled with a spoonful of chutney, top with fresh berries and a sprinkling of the rose petals if using.

Rohit Ghai's top tip:

"I like to get the whole family involved in making desserts, as it’s lots of fun and a great way to help your kids develop an interest in cooking – whatever their age.

"When making Bhapa Doi I often ask mine to create their own garnish – simply give them some seasonal berries and edible petals and let them great creative."