Sainsbury's Christmas food and drinks 2021: our top 20 picks Start planning your festive feast now

Christmas is coming and the country's leading supermarkets have released their festive ranges so we can plan our over-indulgences in good time!

Sainsbury's has a fantastic selection of foods to choose from this year and some tasty new flavour combinations to try – pigs in blanket sushi anyone?

We all love a good Christmas lunch spread on December 25th and the store's whole lobster, snowman cheesecake and pink prosecco have our full attention.

Take a look at our top 20 picks from Sainsbury's Christmas collection…

Sainsbury's party food

Taste the Difference Bucks Fizz Smoked Salmon

Yes, that's slices of Scottish smoked salmon soaked in a Prosecco and orange glaze for a Bucks Fizz twist – with luxe golden shimmer.

Taste the Difference Mini Hot Dogs with Apple Drizzle & Crackling Crumb

Sound amazing, don't they? Mini hot dogs but with tart apple drizzle, and sprinkled with crackling crumbs. Er, yum. Available 12 December, £5.50

Pigs in Snowy Blankets (Dragon Sushi Rolls)

Oh, they just sound so cute! Pigs in blankets combined with cranberry sauce and nori seaweed, then the little piggies are wrapped in sticky, snowy, sushi rice blankets and topped with MORE cranberry sauce AND crispy onions. Available 1 November, £3

Sainsbury's vegetarian party food

Taste the Difference Pork & Cranberry Wreath

Yes to wreaths! This crowd-pleaser could be your party buffet centre-piece – made from seasoned outdoor-bred British pork and sweet cranberries, encased in a crisp butter-enriched puff pastry. There's edible gold too.

Taste the Difference Mini Baking Camemberts with Caramelised Onion Chutney

Who doesn't love baked camembert? Get yourself some mini Camemberts served with tangy caramelised onion chutney. Friends will love you. Available 1 December, £3.50

Mini Black Bean Tacos

A tasty veggie option, these Mexican-inspired mini tacos have crunchy shells and are filled with a spiced black bean mix. Delish. Available 8 December, £3

Sainsbury's Christmas dinner

Taste the Difference Maple & Marmalade Gammon

Bored of turkey or fancy a couple of roasts for variety? Sainsbury's Maple & Marmalade Gammon is hand-cured with sea salt for a rich flavour and accompanied by a sweet and tangy maple and marmalade glaze.

Taste the Difference Festive Miso-Stuffed Butternut Squash

A great vegan dish, this roasted butternut squash is full of rich miso-marinated mushrooms, crisp kale, chestnuts and jewelled cranberry stuffing. Available 13 December, £4

Taste the Difference Ready-to-Eat Whole Canadian Lobster

Yes to this! The store's new Taste the Difference Ready-to-Eat Whole Canadian Lobster is cooked in its shell for succulent tender leg and claw meat and a naturally sweet flavour. Available 20 December, £12

Shredded Sprouts & Onion with Chestnuts and Rosemary Butter

Go modern and try these wispy shaved sprouts tossed with sliced onions, coated in a smoky rosemary butter, and finished off with a sprinkling of chestnuts. Available 13 December, £2

Hasselback Potatoes with Maple & Smoked Salt Butter

These mini hasselback potatoes are seriously tasty - crispy on the outside with a soft, creamy potato centre, served with star-shaped maple butter. Available 13 December, £2

Sainsbury's puddings and cheese

Taste the Difference Salted Caramel & Chocolate Star

A Belgian chocolate mousse filled with a rich, hidden salted caramel centre, on a bed of crumbly shortbread pieces – yum!

Snowman Cheesecake

The kids will love this pudding! The snowman cheesecake has a buttery biscuit base topped with baked vanilla cheesecake, finished off with cereal ball buttons, a cute carrot nose and an iced smile. Available 20 December, £5

Plant Pioneers Cheese Selection

Sainsbury's are selling a vegan cheeseboard this year, and it looks fantastic. The selection includes: caramelised onion Cheddar-style, traditional Cheddar-style, Wensleydale-inspired with cranberries, and a plant-based blue. Available 1 December, £4.50

Sainsbury's Christmas treats

Hot Chocolate Bombe

Sign us up! The Hot Chocolate Bombe is hot choccie heaven with hidden treasure of soft and fluffy mini marshmallows.

Taste the Difference 4 Cookie Cup Pies

Fancy upgrading your mince pies? Try these buttery, cookie-style pastry pots filled with a layer of caramel and topped with a caramelised biscuit crumb. Available 27 October, £2

5 Yule Pups

How cute are these?! A soft and light chocolate sponge cake rolled in an indulgent vanilla filling and covered with milk chocolate. Available 27 October, £2.20

Sainsbury's festive drinks

Taste the Difference Alsace Riesling 2019

Looking for a good white wine to accompany your Christmas canapes? Sainsbury's Discovery Alsace Riesling is a richly textured, dry white with aromatic floral notes. The crisp, acidic finish makes this Riesling a great partner for pâtés, charcuterie and festive smoked salmon.

Taste the Difference Pink Prosecco DOC in Metallic Bottle

The ideal celebratory drink, we love this pink Prosecco with its bespoke metallic mirrored pink bottle. The flavour is floral, fruity fragrance and fresh - perfect as an aperitif, or to accompany light dishes and shellfish.

Cranberry Blush Gin Liqueur

Treat yourself with this pretty Cranberry Blush Gin Liqueur which contains subtle flavours of cinnamon, cardamom and ginger, and whole cranberries which infuse their flavour over time, causing the blush tones to deepen. Comes with a recipe for the 'Christmas Cosmopolitan' cocktail. Available 24 October, £12

