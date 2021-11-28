Shirley Ballas' daily diet: what the glam Strictly judge eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The ballroom pro is super healthy

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is known for her glamorous looks and honest critiques on the hit TV show. At age 61, the former dancer looks incredible for her age and we want to know how she does it!

MORE: Strictly's Shirley Ballas' 20lb weight loss journey revealed: see photo, plus how she did it

Aside from regular exercise, mum-of-one Shirley – who is in a relationship with 48-year-old actor Daniel Taylor – also eats healthy, balanced meals. Take a look at Shirley Ballas' daily diet below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shirley Ballas as a ballroom dancer

What does Shirley Ballas eat for breakfast?

Shirley once spoke of her favourite breakfast dish in an interview with BBC Good Food, saying: "Avocado, a boiled egg and brown toast is my all-time favourite breakfast."

Strictly looks fantastic at age 61

She also told of a funny story about cooking eggs: "I once blew up an egg in a microwave; I opened the door and the egg exploded all over the ceiling – it was in my hair, it was everywhere. Hence, my children always say, 'She can’t even boil an egg!'"

MORE: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing judges' fabulous homes

READ: Janette Manrara's daily diet: what the Strictly star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

What does Shirley Ballas eat for lunch?

Shirley is equally healthy for lunch and often gives her Instagram fans a glimpse of her meals on social media. This salad lunch looked delicious, with the star revealing that her mum made it for her during a recent visit.

Shirley's healthy salad lunch

She posted: "Well what an unusual day. I was invited to do Radio this morning in Central London. After I finished I got in a cab straight to Euston Station and came up for the day to see my mum. No baggage No spare clothes No makeup just me and my purse. Totally out of character for me to do something off the cuff and unplanned.

"Best feeling when I walked in and mum got excited and Charlie went bananas. I must do this again, nothing planned how exciting. Then she made me this delicious salad. Lucky me."

Shirley and son Mark's favourite wrap

Another favourite of Shirley's family is this egg and spinach wrap, which she ate with her son Mark.

Shirley wrote: "Stuck in Washington four hour delay. Now changing gates and planes. Three times a charm. Best to be safe. @markballas favourite Starbucks egg and spinach wrap and coffee. Have to say it’s yummy."

What does Shirley Ballas eat for dinner?

In the interview with BBC Good Food, Shirley spoke of her favourite restaurant and one particular meal she enjoys.

"My favourite restaurant is Mastro’s steakhouse in Beverly Hills which my son introduced me to," she said. "The food is amazing – from the lobster mashed potatoes to the steak. Mastro’s is my treat once or twice a year."

Shirley's mum cooked her baked salmon and veg

The former ballroom dancer also shared a nutritious-looking supper on her Instagram page. Shirley posted: "My mum spoils me. A fully baked dinner, salmon, and baked veg. My favourite clean food. She may be 81 but I love spending time with her she still spoils me and I'm eternally grateful."

What is Shirley Ballas' treat food?

The Strictly judge clearly likes a healthy diet but that doesn't stop her from indulging in a little treat now and then. Shirley recently shared her excitement over a Haribo sweet delivery!

Shirley and her Haribos!

She posted: "Thank you to @officialharibo #haribofestivefun @haribogb for sending lots of treats to @darlingtonhippodrome for all the cast and myself during our run of #jackandthebeanstalk. Just love these sweeties so much.

"We are also always treated to these sweets on @bbcstrictly what a wonderful Christmas treat they bring so much festive cheer. Smiles all round here. Thank you and with @gratitude."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.