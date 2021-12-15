Brooklyn Beckham's Vogue cooking video has fans saying the same thing The star prepared three dishes from scratch for his fiancée Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has joined forces with Vogue magazine to show off his cooking skills, which he gained during the pandemic, and following the release of the video on Tuesday night, fans rushed to his Instagram to share their thoughts on it.

During the twelve-minute film, titled 'Cooking with Brooklyn Beckham', David and Victoria's eldest son treated his dairy intolerant fiancée Nicola Peltz to three incredible dishes: cheese wheel pasta, broccolini and pecan pie.

After struggling for over 30 minutes to open the giant cheese wheel, which usually weighs around 90 pounds, the 22-year-old proceeded to make the whole dish from scratch, including the side dish of broccolini. Despite the initial struggles with the wheel, both plates were a hit with Nicole, who branded them "really, really good".

Dessert was pecan pie, the only pie Brooklyn "absolutely loves" – and now Nicola too! "Oh my god, that is actually dangerous. Oh my god Brooklyn," the actress said upon trying the first bite of it.

Fans seemed to love the video, with the giant cheese wheel being the star of the show.

"Not Brooklyn needing a whole TRACTOR TYRE of cheese for two bowls of pasta, so extra," one wrote alongside a laughing face emoji.

"Omg… the wheel of cheese [mind blown], amazing," another added, whilst a third remarked: "Nicest guy ever, I swear. Loved watching this, and the dedication to that [expletive] cheese."

During the cooking session, which some fans on his Instagram said should be titled "Cook with Brook" or "Cooklyn with Brooklyn", the photographer opened up about his family's strict dinner time routine.

"Growing up in my family, growing up in England, when it was dinnertime it was a very strict no TV, no phone type of rule," he said. He also revealed that his dad David does most of the cooking at home whilst mum Victoria likes to eat and that his youngest sister Harper is his hardest critic.