It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers.

On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.

"Look what baby made for girls' night in", Nicola captioned the sweet photo of her fiancé as he delivered his homemade garlic bread on a wooden board.

"I love when he cooks [heart eye emoji] sooo talented!" read another post, which showed Brooklyn stirring up Rigatoni pasta coated in lashings of vibrant green pesto.

The star delivered homemade garlic bread to his fiancé and her friends

The model's pesto pasta dish caused quite the controversy on social media when he first posted the recipe earlier this year.

Whilst pesto is traditionally made from pine nuts, basil, garlic, Parmigiano Reggiano and a generous helping of olive oil, the 22-year-old put his own twist on the classic pasta dish, including some questionable ingredients.

Using pistachios, lemon and even spring onions for his pasta sauce, which he blitzed in a food processor, Brooklyn left fans conflicted over his unusual recipe – particularly his Italian fans!

Brooklyn's cooking was a hit with Nicola's friends

Rushing to the comments to share their thoughts on the model's recipe, one fan wrote: "I'm sorry but I'm Italian and this is not pesto," whilst another agreed: "Lemon in pesto???? [crying emoji]" and another wrote: "NOT PISTACHIO IN PESTO".

In a recent chat with HELLO!, Brooklyn was asked if it had been difficult moving away from his family since relocating to the US. The star answered: "No, because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

The pair are hoping to tie the knot in 2022 and have recently begun planning their wedding.

"We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we’d have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he continued.

