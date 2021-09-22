Brooklyn Beckham might be a talented photographer, model and fiancé to actress Nicola Peltz, but the star is also a keen chef. Taking to Instagram to share videos of his recipes, the 22-year-old loves to put his skills to practice – but mum Victoria Beckham probably wouldn't have enjoyed his latest creation.

"Fresh made burgers," penned Brooklyn, who shared a photo of his ingredients. Onion, garlic, beef mince and egg featured on his chopping board as the star prepared to make an indulgent beef burger.

Known for putting his unique twist on classic recipes, Brooklyn's evening meal also included fresh rosemary and paprika for a vibrant kick, whilst two large blocks of blue cheese were placed beside his chopping board – we wonder if he was whipping up a stilton burger?

Despite mum Victoria being an extremely proud mother to all her four children, it's likely the former Spice Girl would have to pass on her eldest son's latest culinary creation. The fashion designer openly follows a plant-based diet, only eating fish occasionally.

Brooklyn loves to create new recipes at home

VB's diet is full of skin-loving ingredients and nutrient-rich superfoods that are no doubt a testament to her radiant skin and slender shape. The glamorous mother-of-four is rarely seen slipping up on her extremely healthy diet – so it looks like Brooklyn's burgers are off her menu!

The Beckham family are close friends with iconic TV chef Gordon Ramsay, so it's no wonder Brooklyn has been trying his hand at creating new recipes. Just last month, the star debuted his cooking skills for the first time on Instagram with an indulgent steak ciabatta.

Laden with heaps of butter and lashings of mustard, the tattooed star's lunch certainly wasn't very diet-friendly – but we're still keen to try his unique recipe.

Brooklyn and Nicola recently bought their first home - at $10.5m

When he's not trying his hand at new recipes, Brooklyn and Nicola can often be seen on the red carpet. The loved-up dup made quite the statemtnt on the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala last week.

Stealing the show at one of international fashion's biggest events of the year, the pair wore Valentino outfits, with Nicola arriving in a stunning floor-length pink gown made of a sheer fabric with an intricate pattern on it, paired with pastel pink gloves and her sleek blonde locks.

