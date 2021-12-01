Victoria Beckham unveils surprising Christmas tree with sentimental family message

Mother-of-four Victoria Beckham unveiled a large Christmas tree on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday – but it's surprisingly bare.

SEE: Victoria Beckham jets to Paris in the most extra outfit ever

It is unclear if the tree is yet to be decorated or if this is the final look. The star added virtual baubles via the app, but perhaps it was the mischievous elf who was the one responsible for the missing decorations. Or maybe the book he has left on the branches explains that the family needs to decorate the tree?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harper Beckhams showcases baking skills

Victoria added: "Elf is back!!" on the post as well as a sweet message for her eldest son Brooklyn. She wrote: "He left a calendar for u @brooklynbeckham X." Brooklyn is currently living in America with his fiancée Nicola Peltz in a $10.5million mansion.

Underneath the seasonal tree stood five Cadbury's advent calendars – presumably one for each of the children as well as perhaps one for husband David!

Victoria Beckham shared a snap of her family tree

The Beckhams took part in Elf on the Shelf last year too, with their naughty elf getting up to no good all around the house.

MORE: Elf on the Shelf celebrity inspiration

GALLERY: Victoria and David Beckham's grand £31million mansion is another world

The image is likely to have been taken at their main residence in Holland Park, London where the family spend most of their time.

The Beckhams have a glorious family home

The family's £31million mansion is another level of luxury complete with its own gym and wine cellar.

The kitchen appears to be the heart of the house, where the family congregates for cooking and eating. The space features black kitchen cupboards, a huge island, a statement AGA and bright and airy floor-to-ceiling windows.

The family have an amazing garden at their London home

Above the island, there are hanging copper pans, a swanky feature that's actually common in royal kitchens – and one that's handy for the kids who are budding chefs.

A rare feature for many London properties, Victoria and David even have a large garden which they use throughout the summer months. The outdoor space features a large tree and hedges for privacy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.