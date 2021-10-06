How to make a pumpkin spice espresso martini for home cocktail parties The pumpkin spice latte got an upgrade

The pumpkin spice latte took the world by storm and now the Halloween-themed drink has gone up a notch and become alcoholic! Ethical coffee website Piqant has transformed the PSL into a yummy cocktail: the pumpkin spice espresso martini – and we are so here for it.

MORE: Le Creuset launches coolest Halloween cookware range – and we're obsessed

Taking inspiration from the Autumnal staple, this new cocktail combines seasonal spices with vodka and rum and is perfect for impressing your dinner party guests this Halloween.

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini recipe

INGREDIENTS

20ml vodka

15ml rum

15ml coffee liqueur

25ml espresso

25ml pumpkin syrup

2gr brown sugar (optional)

2gr cinnamon (optional)

1 tablespoon vanilla

20gr pumpkin puree

30ml single cream

MORE: How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home for autumn

INSTRUCTIONS

Pumpkin purée:

Cut a pumpkin into small pieces and put them in the oven at 160°C for 30 minutes, then add pumpkin pie spice to taste.

Remove from the oven and let it cool. Then remove the skin and insert the peeled pieces into a food processor until obtaining a smooth consistency.

Cocktail: