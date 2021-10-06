Sophie Hamilton
Try making this pumpkin spice espresso martini recipe – the dream cocktail for autumn parties and Halloween
The pumpkin spice latte took the world by storm and now the Halloween-themed drink has gone up a notch and become alcoholic! Ethical coffee website Piqant has transformed the PSL into a yummy cocktail: the pumpkin spice espresso martini – and we are so here for it.
Taking inspiration from the Autumnal staple, this new cocktail combines seasonal spices with vodka and rum and is perfect for impressing your dinner party guests this Halloween.
Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini recipe
INGREDIENTS
- 20ml vodka
- 15ml rum
- 15ml coffee liqueur
- 25ml espresso
- 25ml pumpkin syrup
- 2gr brown sugar (optional)
- 2gr cinnamon (optional)
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 20gr pumpkin puree
- 30ml single cream
INSTRUCTIONS
Pumpkin purée:
- Cut a pumpkin into small pieces and put them in the oven at 160°C for 30 minutes, then add pumpkin pie spice to taste.
- Remove from the oven and let it cool. Then remove the skin and insert the peeled pieces into a food processor until obtaining a smooth consistency.
Cocktail:
- After preparing the pumpkin purée, mix it with single cream in a milk frother or manually, to obtain a soft cream.
- Prepare a Martini glass by wetting the edges with water. Mix cinnamon and brown sugar on a flat plate, and twist the glass edges in it.
- Insert the vodka, rum, coffee liqueur, espresso shot and pumpkin syrup into a cocktail shaker, and stir to combine.
- Add ice, pumpkin cream, sugar and cinnamon to taste. Shake all the ingredients together.
- Pour it into the Martini glass and it’s ready to drink!