Michelle Obama gives fans a rare glimpse of birthday celebrations

Michelle Obama is dancing into another year of life, and the former First Lady shared a candid glimpse of her birthday celebrations as she turned 58 this past Monday.

Michelle was showered with compliments from all sorts of celebrities when she posted a video of her dancing to Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday" after blowing out the candles of her incredible confetti birthday cake.

Actress Octavia Spencer commented: "You make 58 look 38" and singers Alicia Keys and John Legend also wished her a very happy birthday.

Though the Obama's have notoriously retreated into a calmer and more private life after their eight years in the White House, husband Barack never misses a chance to praise his stunning wife.

The former president shared a heartwarming photo of the couple with a beautiful sunset behind them and captioned it: "Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend…"

Michelle was one of the first to comment on the message with a love heart and kissing face emoji in return.

Michelle delighted fans with a look at her show-stopping birthday cake

It's not often we get to see a more relaxing side to the Obamas, but fans go wild when they get a glimpse.

For New Year's, Michelle shared a photo of her and Barack, who she called "my boo," both wearing gold 2022 star-shaped glasses.

Michelle looked sensational dressed in shorts and a statement gold and black jacket, while Barack looked smart in a patterned black shirt and tailored trousers.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You look fabulous!" while another wrote: "Love you for being real!" A third added: "Coolest first couple ever, happy new year to you both.

The Obamas marked the new year with a festive photo

The couple splits their time between their various homes, but are primarily based in Washington D.C. With both their daughters, Malia and Sasha, off in college, they have even more time than usual these days to wind down and enjoy life post White House.

