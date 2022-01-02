Michelle Obama wows in stylish mini dress in celebratory photo inside family home The former FLOTUS posed alongside husband Barack Obama

Michelle Obama has shared a very rare look into her personal life in a fun new photo posted to mark the new year.

The former FLOTUS took to Instagram on 1 January to post a picture of herself and husband Barack Obama celebrating New Year's Eve at home.

In the picture, the famous couple looked happy and relaxed wearing 2022 star-shaped glasses.

Michelle looked sensational dressed in a black mini dress and statement gold and black jacket, while Barack looked smart in a patterned black shirt and tailored trousers.

Michelle Obama opens up about parenthood with Jennifer Garner

Alongside the photo, the mom-of-two wrote: "Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You look fabulous!" while another wrote: "Love you for being real!" A third added: "Coolest first couple ever, happy new year to you both."

It's been an exciting year for the former First couple, with Barack celebrating a milestone birthday in August.

Michelle Obama looked fabulous in a black mini dress on New Year's Eve

The former President turned 60 and hosted a star-studded party on Martha's Vineyard, with guests in attendance including Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney.

The couple split their time between their various homes, but are primarily based in Washington D.C.

Michelle and Barack Obama have had an exciting year

The pair became empty nesters several years ago but enjoyed spending quality time with their daughters Malia and Sasha over the pandemic after they both returned home from college to study remotely.

While the family are notoriously private, Malia and Sasha occasionally appear in pictures on their mom and dad's social media accounts.

The former First couple with daughters Malia and Sasha

In June, meanwhile, Barack spoke candidly to Anderson Cooper about his daughters, saying: "In terms of them having a good sense of what's right and wrong, and their part and role to play in making the country better, I don't worry about that."

Barack admitted that his offspring are "so much wiser, more sophisticated, and gifted than I was at their age" telling the CNN anchor: "What you and I might have tolerated as 'That's sort of how things are,' their attitude is 'Why? Let's change it.'"

