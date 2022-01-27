Prince Harry made this lifestyle change after moving to LA with Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have adopted the LA way of living

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles in March 2020 with their son Archie, later welcoming their daughter Lilibet Diana in June 2021. The Sussexes lead rather a different lifestyle in the States compared to the rest of the royal family in the UK - and this particular change might surprise you.

SEE: This is what happened when I drank Kate Middleton's green 'pond water' smoothie for a month

California is famed for being home to Hollywood's elite, who love to embrace LA's wellness culture and healthy way of living. With yoga studios in every boulevard, juice bars, farmer's markets and Muscle Beach attracting fitness enthusiasts from across the globe, it comes as no surprise that LA's lifestyle proved attractive to the Duchess of Sussex, who has long loved her health and fitness.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 foods the royal family NEVER eat

Yet Prince Harry also appears to have embraced his wife's love for wellbeing, with reports in Vanity Fair revealing Harry gave up drinking for the duration of Meghan’s pregnancy, quit smoking and caffeine altogether, and is currently sticking to regular workouts and an early-morning Buddhist meditation routine.

It has also been suggested the royal has switched his preference of white coffee for a healthy green juice.

RELATED: 9 simple ways Meghan Markle stays fit and healthy

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family home is a fully-fledged hotel

Prince Harry reportedly gave up alcohol during Meghan's pregnancy

An interview with Harry's friend published in the magazine also reads: "Harry used to love lying in, but he’s up super early with Meghan, and the first thing he says he does is a workout, then he has a green juice.

"Meghan is definitely behind his new regimen. They both see a nutritionist and are into their supplements," the same friend elaborated. We need some of this motivation!

MORE: 15 wellness trends to try in 2022 that will help manage your anxiety

Trained psychologist Darren Stanton has examined some of the most senior Royals’ favourite tea and coffee choices exclusively for UK coffee retailer Coffee Friend and determined what this pick suggests about Harry's personality.

Darren says: "Harry's switch to drinking green juice over coffee is a good example of the change in cultures from the UK to the US, but also the modern drinker - not willing to stick to their ways with so much choice in the market.

The Duchess of Sussex loves to do yoga and pilates to keep fit

"This resembles open-mindedness and versatility as well as being in touch with emotions in which different environments may determine mood and therefore how someone may act.

"The Californian lifestyle and the influence of his wife may have also been a factor in this, representing change and a separation from his Royal duties in London compared to his new life in the US."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.