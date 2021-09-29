Spotted: Prince Harry's favourite on-the-go American snack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently enjoyed a whirlwind trip to New York City, attending a series of engagements in light of their Archwell foundation.

Given the couple's busy schedule during their trip stateside, the duo likely needed several snacks to keep their energy up in between events – and we've found exactly what Prince Harry was tucking into.

In an Instagram post shared by snack brand RIND, the Duke of Sussex was spotted stepping into a car, where a bag of RIND Tropical Dried Fruit mix was waiting for him in the back seat pocket.

Described as "paradise in a pouch" by the brand, Prince Harry's healthy snack consists of dried pineapples, kiwis, and oranges. Sounds delicious!

Prince Harry looked ready to tuck into the tasty, fruity snacks

In the post shared with the brand's 27k Instagram followers, RIND penned: "Snack Royalty! Breaking News from Page Six over the weekend…#PrinceHarry spotted stocked up with RIND during his busy swing through NYC! We’re proud and excited to be the royal’s go-to snack choice. We see you Keepin’ it Real and Eatin’ the Peel Harry!"

Royal fans were thrilled to see the royal tucking into the tropical fruit rinds, leaving a flurry of excited comments beneath RIND's Instagram post.

"If Prince Harry eats Rinds, I’ll eat Rinds!" commented one fan, while another penned: "I love it! Go, Harry!"

A third fan commented: "The BEST SNACKS EVER!" Well if they're good enough for Prince Harry…

Tropical Fruit Snacks, $18.99, RIND

Sadly the tasty tropical snacks are only available for US shoppers, but here's to hoping the UK can get their hands on the fruity treats soon!

The Mirror newspaper previously reported that Meghan is an animal lover who eats vegan during the week, and she's encouraged Harry to eat less meat too, so it's no wonder the royal father-of-two is reaching for healthier alternatives when he's on the go!

