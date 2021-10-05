TikTok's viral salmon rice bowl will change your lunch game forever – see recipe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tiktok is often responsible for inspiring the latest food trends, from viral baked breakfast oats to the mouth-watering garlic bread hack, it's easy to see why keen foodies get their tips from the popular social media app.

The latest recipe taking the platform by storm? Emily Mariko's salmon rice bowl. And trust us, this microwaved miracle might just change your lunch game, forever.

WATCH: Emily Mariko makes her viral salmon rice bowl

45 million people have watched the Tiktok star's video that has since gained 4.5 million likes and seen thousands of people try their hand at recreating the trend.

Described as a "gamechanger" by many a keen TikTok foodie, this delicious meal made from leftovers is not only easy to make, but also provides a healthy balanced alternative to your usual meal deal grab-and-go lunches.

The TikTok star has influenced millions to try her recipe

So, what's the hype all about? Emily's viral video sees her mashing up a leftover salmon fillet with rice, before microwaving under a single ice cube and a layer of greaseproof baking paper (for ultimate freshness).

The foodie creator then douses her salmon rice mix with lashings of soy sauce, kewpie mayonnaise and siracha, before smashing it into a creamy mix.

If you're not yet convinced, try adding fresh avocado, zingy kimchi and crispy seaweed sheets for a tempting crunch.

INGREDIENTS

1 salmon fillet (cooked)

1 portion leftover rice

1 ice cube

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tbsp Kewpie Mayo

1 tbsp siracha sauce

1 avocado

Kimchi

Nori seaweed sheets

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1

Gently break apart your leftover salmon fillet and add your leftover rice. Add a single ice cube to the rice and cover with a sheet of baking paper. Microwave until piping hot.

STEP 2

Drizzle soy sauce, kewpie mayonnaise and siracha sauce over your salmon and rice mix. Mash together to form a vibrant mix.

STEP 3

Slice a ripe avocado and place it on your rice mix.

STEP 4

Enjoy each mouthful with kimchi and a crunchy nori seaweed sheet.

