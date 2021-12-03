Tess Daly surprises fans with incredible dietary change

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have been happily married since 2003, and the Strictly Come Dancing presenter knows how much her husband loves a burger.

But the star recently decided that she would attempt to help her family go meat-free on some days of the week, although she wasn't convinced that her husband would sign up to the idea. However, in a fun video she decided to cook him a meat-free burger from Dopsu to see what he thought.

WATCH: Tess Daly impresses fans with dietary change

"Tonight I am enticing Vernon to try something that he's never tried before," she explained.

"But I think that once he has tried it, he'll be a convert. See, he's a huge meat eater, nothing will sway him from meat, however I'm going to make him a veggie burger made from Dopsu."

She then added that she thought the burger would "fool" her husband, and she turned out to be correct as Vernon was astounded by what she served him, believing it to have been meat.

In her caption, Tess spoke more about her dietary change for the family, revealing: "It's been my goal recently to get the whole family to cut down on the meat we eat, and introduce more plant-based alternatives, however I thought Vern might be tough one to crack! So, I switched out his usual burger for a @DopsuFood alternative to see if he noticed the difference, let’s see shall we…"

Vernon was impressed with the change

Fans were incredibly impressed by Tess' plans and applauded her, including Vernon who posted: "Lovely 'alternative'!!!"

Another wrote: "Looks amazing Tess," while a third shared they had similar hopes for their own family. "Well done Tess! I have converted my family to one vegan meal a week. It's a work in progress."

Although Tess made Vernon the Dopsu burger, they offer a range of meat-free options, including their no-pork pieces, which can be purchased from Morrison's.

Dopsu No-Pork Pieces, £3.00, Morrison's

The presenter and her husband have a very close relationship and have shared lots of memories over the years and last month, Tess reminisced about a romantic night in with her husband, although she made a small joke at his expense.

In the caption, the 52-year-old teased: "An oldie but goodie (the photo…not Vern)," and added a crying with laughter emoji.

The star looked mesmerising in a shoulderless black top that she had paired with some white trousers and a cloth belt.

Meanwhile, her husband looked very handsome in a striped and spotted top. The couple were joined by a surprise visitor in the second snap, as the family dog jumped up onto their laps.

