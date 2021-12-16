Victoria and David Beckham have the best reaction to son Brooklyn's new cooking series The couple are proud parents

Victoria and David Beckham have expressed their pride over their eldest son Brooklyn's latest achievement - a new online cooking series.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham's Vogue cooking video has fans saying the same thing

The 22-year-old has also teamed up with Messenger to release Cookin' With Brooklyn, an eight-episode series that will follow Brooklyn, his love of cooking, and his journey to becoming a great chef. He will create dishes for his friends and family, including his brothers Cruz and Romeo Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham makes cooking debut on The Today Show

"I'm down in Florida visiting Nicola's family in Miami and I'm so excited to cook for my little brothers Romeo and Zach - hopefully, I can teach them something today," he wrote on Instagram. "I really want to work with the freshest ingredients so I’m heading to a local family-owned seafood business to get the best."

MORE: Victoria Beckham unveils surprising Christmas tree with sentimental family message

SEE: Victoria Beckham's latest gym photo will seriously impress you

Upon seeing his video, proud dad David gushed: "So so good [flame emoji] @brooklynbeckham." Victoria also added: "So proud of you @brooklynbeckham. Can't wait to see more [heart emoji]."

Fans can enjoy weekly episodes in which Brooklyn will prepare a variety of plates, from Florida-fresh seafood to salt stone steak, and will explore culturally-packed cuisine from Cuban to Korean dishes.

The show is produced by Wheelhouse DNA in partnership with Range Media and new episodes will air every Wednesday, with the final episode on 2 February.

The 22-year-old has launched a new cooking series photo credit: Rob Longert

The first episode, titled The Fabulous Beckham Boys, sees Brooklyn on his Miami excursion, getting tips from his baby brother Cruz on what to cook for his professional soccer-playing brother, Romeo Beckham.

MORE: Victoria Beckham is every inch the proud mum as she celebrates Harper's latest achievement

In preparation, Brooklyn forages for a perfect side dish at a local and family-owned seafood business. Armed with the freshest seafood in Florida, Brooklyn prepares a meal that surprises the taste buds of Romeo and his fiance's brother Zack Peltz.

To watch Cookin' With Brooklyn visit Brooklyn’s official Facebook page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.