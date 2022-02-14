Gavin Rossdale delivers exciting and unexpected news as fans rush to congratulate him The singer has announced an intimate new project

Gavin Rossdale is opening up his home. The singer has just revealed his latest project, where he'll showcase a non-musical talent of his: cooking.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale raises questions with sweet photo of sons he shares with Gwen Stefani

Much to fans' surprise yet delight, the star just announced he will be hosting a new cooking show, titled E.A.T.

The exciting new series is meant to bring together different celebrities in Gavin's Hollywood Hills home, where they will eat and have intimate conversations with one another.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gavin Rossdale's son posts sweet birthday video of sister Daisy Lowe

MORE: Gavin Rossdale celebrates daughter Daisy Lowe's birthday with special dinner alongside three sons

The Bush frontman announced the news on his Instagram, with the caption "Yum yum people."

Per Deadline, the series will see Gavin "invite celebrities to his home in Hollywood Hills where he will design, prepare and serve them a three course meal."

Gavin's exciting news

Fans raved about the news, and were desperate to know when the series would air and if a cookbook was a next step on Gavin's food industry venture. "So excited this is finally happening," one fan commented, while another said: "Food brings people together." One follower even cheekily asked: "Do you cook for fans?"

MORE: Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale has second Instagram account dedicated to their children

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston shows support for dad Gavin Rossdale as he looks to the future

The new show's first guests have already been announced. Singer Tom Jones and comedian Jack McBrayer will be the first two people to taste Gavin's creations in the kitchen. Viewers will be able to watch the London-native and guests enjoy the singer's menu as well as "discuss their careers and what makes them tick, and [they] may even jam… depending on the guest."

Gavin cooking with his son, Zuma

Gavin will certainly be busy for the next couple of months, as he also recently teased a return to touring with this band, Bush. Posting a video montage of the band's past performances, he wrote: "Believe in yourself as much as you can – Australia here we come – Europe here we come."

Beyond his varied projects, Gavin was previously rumored to be dating model Gwen Singer, 26. He and singer Gwen Stefani were divorced in 2016, and share kids Kingston 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, seven. Gavin has another daughter, Daisy Lowe, 33, with fashion designer and former singer Pearl Lowe.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.