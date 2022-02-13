Princess Anne's favourite dinner dish will divide the nation - details The Queen's daughter loves both fine dining and freezer meals

At 71 years of age, the Queen's daughter, Princess Anne likes to lead a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet at her country residence of Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire - yet her favourite evening meal might not tempt you to dine with her.

One of the Princess Royal's go-to supper dishes is rather fancy indeed – and not many of us regular folk are likely to have tried it. Back in 2020, Anne guest-edited an edition of Country Life magazine, in which she revealed one of her most-loved recipes.

The Princess told readers that devilled pheasant was her dinner of choice.

The Ritz's Executive Chef, John Williams, shared the decadent-yet-simple recipe, explaining: "Basically, a couple of whole pheasants are poached, then taken off the bone, shredded and kept warm in the poaching juices. You just add freshly whipped cream, left in the fridge for an hour to stiffen, mixed with a good amount of Green Label mango chutney."

John added that, for Anne, it HAS to be Sharwood’s Green Label chutney. "I went out and found that especially!" he said.

The British pheasant season runs from 1 October to 1 February this year, so we imagine Princess Anne very much enjoyed indulging in her favourite dish over the colder months.

The royals are known for their love of game, with the Queen enjoying such meals when at her Scottish residence Balmoral during the summer months. Not all of us can claim to be fans of eating game though, due to the 'gamey' flavour associated with eating wild animals, which many describe as a slightly spoiled taste.

Though this pheasant recipe could prove quite divisive, it comes as no surprise that Princess Anne is a fan of this unique dish. The royal also enjoys dining out on overripe bananas, smoked herrings and tinned pies - such an interesting palette!

But Anne isn't always one for fancy dining – in fact, an article by MailOnline revealed how very down-to-earth she is.

According to the publication, when the mother-of-two throws a dinner party, she prefers to serve "whichever she could defrost the quickest," along with boiled potatoes and either peas or green beans.

Regarding her speedy meal choices, Anne previously explained: "After all, one wants everyone out of the house by 9.15pm at the latest. For pudding, I pass them a choc ice to eat in the car."

How funny! It's certainly the low maintenance approach. We wonder what the Queen thinks!

