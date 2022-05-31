Princess Diana's 'normal' Saturday night tradition shared with Prince William and Harry

It's hard to comprehend Prince William and Prince Harry having their own regular Saturday night traditions like the rest of us – but Princess Diana made sure they did. The late royal's former chef Darren McGrady recently revealed the 'normal' Saturday night ritual Princess Diana ensured her sons experienced growing up – and it may come as a bit of a surprise.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Coffee Friend, Chef McGrady revealed that Princess Diana would enjoy supper in front of the television with the young princes each Saturday. He also stated how important it was for Diana to ensure William and Harry had a regular childhood despite being royal children and how she and Kate Middleton are similar in that way.

The chef said: "I know it sounds dramatic to say, but the way Princess Diana was bringing the children into the next century - she was able to say, 'I know they're royal children, but they’re normal children too.' It wasn't the case of having to dress for dinner or sit at the table and be served formally by butlers."

He continued: "On a Saturday night, you'd see Diana sitting down in front of the TV eating dinner with her boys, it just made everything so normal. Nanny always suggested that the boys have roasted chicken, green vegetables and healthy food, but on a Saturday night the boys could have pizza, the boys could have hamburgers and fried chicken, and things like that. It was a special treat. It was Diana's way of showing them, you’re children too, and we see a lot of that with Kate now too."

Princess Diana wanted her sons to have a 'normal' life

The royal chef even offered insight as to what Princess Diana would think of her sons today and how she would interact with her grandchildren.

The royal was a devoted mother

"Princess Diana would have been thrilled to pieces now that both boys are happy, they’ve found a partner and they're happy within their relationships because obviously she wasn't and went through a divorce and separation. And, of course, the children, the families that both have produced."

Princess Diana enjoyed a relaxed Saturday night with the young princes

He elaborated: "If she was alive today, she would be hugging those girls [Kate and Meghan]. I just see her hugging Charlotte, I think she’d be so proud of William and the way he has taken on these Royal duties."

While they may be royal, it doesn't stop Prince William and Harry from indulging in a classic Saturday night cheat meal - and really, who can blame them?

