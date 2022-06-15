Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper to recycle $100k wedding dress?

Many brides choose to recycle their family's sentimental wedding dresses, and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper could be one of them.

The fashion designer married former footballer David Beckham on 4 July 1999, just four months after welcoming their eldest son Brooklyn. They said 'I do' in front of the couple's famous friends and family at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, with VB wearing the first of two show-stopping bridal gowns.

She walked down the aisle at her Robin Hood-themed wedding in a strapless Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt, which was reportedly worth $100k (around £82.6k) – and it could be passed down to Harper if she decides to get married.

The revelation came during a chat with Stylist back in 2014 when Victoria admitted she had kept several sentimental outfits from her relationship with David, which began in 1997 when David was a Manchester United footie ace and Victoria was part of girl band the Spice Girls.

VB wore a strapless Vera Wang gown at her 1999 wedding

"I kept my wedding dress," she said after clearing out her wardrobe for charity. She added: "I couldn't give away the dress I first wore when I went out with David. It was a little high-street suede mini-dress so I've kept that for her."

On her big day, Victoria accessorised her bridal gown with a diamond and gold tiara and crucifix necklace that had been a gift from David, while her husband rocked a coordinating white suit.

The couple recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary

Later in the day, they both changed into their matching purple second wedding outfits; VB wore a vibrant one-shoulder dress with floral applique and David rocked a matching suit.

Speaking about their lavish wedding during the 75th anniversary edition of Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the retired footballer suggested he now regrets his second outfit. David joked: "Victoria's was pretty nice. Mine, I'm like, 'What was I thinking?' I even had a top hat in purple. What was I thinking?"

If Harper ever decides to recycle her mother's iconic gown, it wouldn't be the first time she has modelled designer clothes. The fashionable 10-year-old was pictured wearing a Bogner striped ski jacket worth £1.5k in February 2022, and she even designed her own Bon Point dress for her christening in 2019.

