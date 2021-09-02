Victoria and David Beckham treat son Romeo to jaw-dropping seven tier birthday cake This cake needs to be seen to be believed…

If anyone knows how to celebrate in style, it’s the Beckham family. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Victoria Beckham revealed her epic birthday surprise to celebrate her son Romeo's 19th birthday – and you won't believe how many tiers his birthday cake had.

Posting to her IG Story, the former Spice Girl penned: "Happy Birthday @romeobeckham" over a video taken at Sushi Fly Chicken in Miami, where the Beckham family are currently on vacation.

WATCH: Romeo Beckham's birthday cake needs to be seen to be believed

The video showed restaurant staff carrying out a giant seven-tiered cake for the young model as his family and close friends, including sister Harper Seven and dad David Beckham awaited their slice of the delicious bake.

The showstopping surprise featured several layers of sponge topped with football-themed decorations, including a nod to David's football team Inter Miami. The middle tier read: "Happy Birthday Romeo" in large black icing, while sparklers topped each tier of the jaw-dropping treat.

Romeo was surprised with the showstopping cake

David and Victoria's second eldest celebrated his 18th birthday in lockdown with a buttercream-filled rainbow cake last year, but that surprise had nothing on the towering sweet treat he was given in Miami. With honeycomb football decoration and lashings of thick icing, Romeo's multi-tiered cake was grand enough to be at a royal wedding.

The restaurant had also surprised Romeo with giant cut-out figures of his head, to which Victoria was audibly shocked about, gasping: "Oh my god" as she filmed the celebrations.

"I mean… these giant Romeo heads are EVERYTHING!!!" wrote the star, who posted a heartwarming tribute to her son earlier in the day.

Romeo's birthday cake was taller than him

"Can't believe you are 19 today!! We all love you so so much," said Victoria, who also penned a sweet tribute to her husband in the caption: "I love you @davidbeckham".

Romeo was no doubt missing his model girlfriend Mia Regan on his special day, who remained in the UK whilst the Beckham family vacation stateside before their youngest daughter Harper starts the new school term.

