David Beckham shares incredible photo album of holiday with Harper – Victoria has the best reaction The father-daughter duo are in Venice, Italy

David Beckham is spending quality time with his only daughter this week. The former footballer and ten-year-old Harper have travelled to Venice to spend the week and judging by the photos shared on David's Instagram, the father-daughter duo is having the time of their lives.

Taking to his Stories on Monday, the father-of-four shared a selection of photos from their luxurious holiday and it's safe to say they've really enjoyed their destination – Venice.

In one picture, David and Harper can be seen sitting side by side in a gondola, with Harper's arm around her dad's, both smiling widely for the camera.

Another shows the pair inside a speed boat, cruising through Venice's canals, whilst a third shows the pair fighting the high temperatures the city is currently offering. Both David and Harper are enjoying an ice cream, with Harper wearing a cute sun hat and David sporting sunnies whilst holding a pink fan.

David and Harper enjoyed a ride on a gondola

The best picture, however, was shared by proud mother Victoria who, despite being absent from the trip due to work commitments, is enjoying all the pictures the duo are taking during their holiday.

The duo took a selfie whilst riding on a speed boat

"This picture melts my heart. Special time with the best daddy in the world x Mummy loves you both so much. You are my everything @davidbeckham kisses #harperseven," the designer wrote alongside a photo of the pair posing in the stunning outfits ahead of a date night at the theatre.

David and Harper headed to the theatre on Monday night

Harper looked all grown up in the snap, donning a £1,600 ball gown by Zimmermann. David, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit.

Family and friends loved the sweet picture, with proud grandmother Sandra Beckham writing: "Very special daddy !! Special granddaughter who’s growing into a lovely young lady."

Victoria missed out on the trip due to work commitments

David's sister Jo added: "Harper looks so pretty, he really is the best xxxx," whilst his eldest sister Lynne remarked: "Omg !!! Harper you look so grown up !!! Yes your right he is the best xx."