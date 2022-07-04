Hungry? Here are the 15 best meal services in the US today

Whether you’re a humble home cook or consider yourself quite skilled in the kitchen, you gotta try these top US meal delivery services the next time you want to whip up something delicious. These meal delivery services are quick and convenient, making it easy to do the cooking for the whole family, or just yourself. Of course, you can also skip the cooking (and time-consuming prep) with ready-made meals, which many of these delivery services provide.

Meal delivery services are popular because they come with recipes and pre-portioned ingredients, and there’s a different service for every type of person, whether they have special dietary requirements, are on a budget, or happen to be a picky eater. The beauty of meal delivery services is that they cater to YOU. Explore the following options and find your perfect fit. Note: Many of these meal delivery services offer special discounts for new customers.

Dinnerly, prices starting at $5, visit Dinnerly.com

With 28 meals to choose from each week, Dinnerly ensures you’ll never get bored. The easy-to-follow recipe cards feature only five steps, but you can feel free to play around with the recipes and literally “spice” them up with more seasoning.

Home Chef, prices starting at $6.99 per serving, visit HomeChef.com

Home Chef makes mealtime simple thanks to its “Customize It” feature, which allows you to choose exactly what you need based on your diet, schedule, and preferences. There are also plenty of options for vegetarian, calorie-conscious, or low-carb eaters.

Purple Carrot, prices starting at $11 per serving, visit PurpleCarrot.com

If you’re vegan or vegetarian, Purple Carrot is a dream come true. Its plant-based meals are delicious and good for your body and the planet. Purple Carrot is also a great option if you are not vegetarian but want to start adding more plant-based meals into your diet.

Sunbasket, prices starting at $12 for kits and $13 for ready-made meals, visit Sunbasket.com

Sunbasket offers ingredient-based meal kits you make yourself and pre-made meals to take the headache out of breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Choose from 10 meal plans, including Fresh & Ready, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Diabetes-Friendly, and Chef’s Choice. Fresh & Ready is great if you’re on a time crunch and need something fast – simply heat these single-serve meals in the oven or microwave.

Factor, plans starting at $15, visit Factor75.com

Factor’s fully-prepared meals are chef-crafted and designed by dietitians to give you the most nutrition and taste. The ready-made meals are fuss-free and easy, taking only about two minutes to heat up in a standard microwave oven.

Freshly, prices starting at $8.99, visit Freshly.com

Gluten-free, dairy-free, calorie-conscious, plant-based, or carb-smart? Freshly’s got you covered with its nutritious prepared meal options (no cooking required). Choose from meals like Moroccan-Spiced Harissa Chicken, Sauteed Green Beans, Flame-Seared Top Blade Steak, or Creamy Marinara Lentil Pasta. You’ll never get bored!

BistroMD, starting at $149, Visit BistroMD.com

This “doctor-designed” delivery plan is great for individuals, particularly if they’re looking to lose weight. It is a single-serve, individualized plan (so forego it if you are feeding a large family). Choose from over 150 chef-prepared meals that cater to a variety of dietary needs. There are five different programs: Signature, Gluten-free, Heart Healthy, Diabetic, and Menopause. After selecting your plan, you will decide the number of meals you want per week.

Hello Fresh, plans starting at $59.94, visit HelloFresh.com

Hello Fresh boasts that it’s “America’s #1 Meal Kit.” With a large variety of recipes, including plenty of meat and plant-based options, it’s certainly one of the most all-encompassing meal delivery services available. Choose from options like Curried Turkey Bowls, Rosemary Demi-Glace Chicken, Chili Ginger Pork Noodles, and Roasted Red Pepper & Feta Burgers.

Hungryroot, plans starting at $70 with free shipping, visit Hungryroot.com

Hungryroot starts with a quiz to narrow down your dietary choices and then builds your food profile to give you curated options. You’ll get a weekly set of recipes with the ability to make meals in as little as 10 minutes.

Thistle, meals starting at $11.50, visit Thistle.co

Thistle stands out for using organic produce in its prepared meals whenever possible and offering only gluten-free and dairy-free options. Nutrition reigns supreme at Thistle with “superfoods” like turmeric, moringa, ginger, and reishi often found in many of its “plant-forward” meals. If you’ve been looking to start a healthier, much more nutritious diet, you can start here.

Blue Apron, prices starting at $11.99 per serving, visit BlueApron.com

The Blue Apron menu is ever-expanding and ever-changing. Choose from meals featuring meat, fish, and meat substitutes like Beyond Meat, opt for WW Recommended or diabetes-friendly recipes, or be as health-conscious as you like. Menu items like Honey Lime Tilapia, Three-Cheese Calzones, Beef over Curry-Spiced Rice, and Corn & Zucchini Pasta will keep your taste buds satisfied and begging for more.

Splendid Spoon, prices starting at $14, visit SplendidSpoon.com

Everything at Splendid Spoon is gluten-free. This meal delivery service offers over 50 healthy ready-made meals and snacks, including smoothies, soups, noodle bowls, and more. Low-calorie options designed for people with digestive concerns are also available. Unfortunately, you can’t customize the number of meals per plan, but you can choose how often you’d like to receive the food.

Green Chef, prices starting at $12.99 per serving, visit GreenChef.com

With “clean” eating continuing to gain in popularity, Green Chef is the perfect choice for people who are highly nutrition-conscious. A certified organic company with an emphasis on sustainability, this meal delivery service offers 10 recipes that change each week (some typical options are parmesan-crusted chicken and smoky pork and kale salad). People on keto or doing a plant-based diet can order meal kits just for them, that come with pre-portioned and prepped ingredients.

CookUnity, prices starting at $10.99, visit CookUnity.com

Not a fan of frozen meals? Meet CookUnity, a meal delivery service that offers small batch meals made by top chefs (including Michelin-starred ones!) that are always fresh. New dishes are available every week, making variety easily accessible. Choose from meals like Seared Steak with Brussels Sprouts, Bulgogi Ramen, Delicata Squash, and Pulled BBQ Chicken.

EveryPlate, prices starting at $4.99 per serving, visit EveryPlate.com

If affordability is a priority, EveryPlate won’t let you down. It is one of the most affordable options out there, but doesn’t skimp on quality. EveryPlate also has family- and kid-friendly options, veggie options, and meals you can make in 30 minutes or less.