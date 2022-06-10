Royal kids' favourite snacks: Princess Charlotte, Archie Harrison, Prince Louis & more

Ever wondered what the royal children love to snack on? Well, you might be surprised. From cupcakes to crepes, ice cream to olives, these royal youngsters have a diverse array of go-to scrumptious snacks for when they are feeling peckish.

Keep scrolling to discover what the likes of Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, Prince Louis, 4, and more just love to feast on with their royal parents in between meals...

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured baking cupcakes with her three children to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. She took to Instagram to share the wholesome images, alongside the caption: "Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! We hope you like them!"

Additionally, during a visit to a school in Slough, the Duchess of Cornwall revealed that her grandchildren love to feast on raw peas from her garden. She told the students: "I take all my grandchildren down to the garden and they spend hours eating peas." What a wholesome snack!

Princess Charlotte

The daughter of Duchess Kate and Prince William enjoys the rather sophisticated snack of an olive – a girl after our own hearts! During a visit to Lavender Primary School, Kate revealed Charlotte's penchant for the food. "Charlotte loves olives," she said, much to the surprise of royal fans.

Archie Harrison

Prince Harry previously revealed one of little Archie's favourite snacks during a chat with James Corden for The Late Late Show.

Harry and Meghan Markle's eldest child enjoys nothing more than waffles in the morning, and his favourite breakfast snack is all down to a present from his grandmother, the Queen!

Harry told James: "My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie... so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. He continued: "Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."

Lena Tindall

During the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, three-year-old Lena Tindall shared her Maoam stripe sweets with her cousins Savannah Phillips, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. All the young royals were delighted to be offered the sweet treat, which is no doubt a beloved snack in all three households.

Mia Tindall

Mia Tindall loves ice cream – and who can blame her? Here, the eight-year-old daughter of Zara Tindall walks hand in hand with her mother during a day out at the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in September 2019., armed with the tasty treat to enjoy on the sunny day.

Savannah Phillips

Peter Phillips’ daughter Savannah tucked into a crepe at the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in March 2017. The 12-year-old daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips often joins her cousins for family days out at equestrian events and loves to play with her close-knit family.

