Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wholesome California beach diet for Archie and Lilibet The Duke and Duchess' children lead a healthy, balanced lifestyle

The Queen's great-grandchildren Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana are growing up on Santa Barbara's sun-drenched coastline in Montecito, where health-conscious residents are known to fuel their mind, body and soul with the town's array of ultra-healthy restaurants and organic local produce.

It's no secret that mum Meghan Markle likes to prioritise her health and wellbeing, so it seems likely the former actress, along with Prince Harry, are bringing their children up on an equally nutritious diet. In the Duchess of Sussex's latest tell-all interview for The Cut, she gives a rare insight into her children's lives - including Archie's wholesome daily diet and favourite post-school snacks.

The Cut explains that Archie, three, is picked up from pre-school and starts "munching on a quesadilla," a Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla filled primarily with cheese, but can also include meat and other veggies.

The Sussexes are spoilt for choice when it comes to Mexican cuisine in Southern California, with an array of beachside restaurants serving up vibrant tacos, zingy guacamole and fiery margaritas.

Archie tucked into a cheesy quesidilla after pre-school

Even snacks are healthy in the Sussexes household. According to The Cut, Meghan made "kits with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars" to pass out to an "unhoused man" on Archie's way home from school, which the three-year-old also enjoyed himself.

Meghan also sends Archie to school with "a week's worth of freshly picked fruit" for him and his classmates to enjoy. How lovely!

Before Archie and Lilibet were born, Meghan's makeup artist friend Daniel Martin told Gayle King: "I'm sure the baby's gonna be raised like, definitely clean and green. Clean and green for the baby. She loves to cook. Eating organic whenever she can."

Daniel added that foodie Meghan will likely shun ready-made baby food for Archie. "Oh, I totally see her making her own baby food," he revealed.

The healthy Duchess is said to have made her own baby food

If Meghan and Harry are raising their children plant-based, the royal couple are likely fueling their kids with lots of veggies and fruit to compensate for shortfalls in their nutrition that a non plant-based diet could offer.

According to BBC research, the biggest concern with plant-based diets in early childhood is nutritional inadequacy. There can be a risk of vitamin D, calcium, iron, omega-3 fatty acids and possibly vitamin B12 deficiency if not careful.

