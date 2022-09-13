Le Creuset's new pumpkin cocotte is trending - and we've found the best lookalikes for your kitchen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you were wondering if autumn has already arrived, here’s one big sign – Le Creuset's new pumpkin cocotte is trending!

Cooking fans everywhere are celebrating the launch of the seasonal look even though technically summer's not even over yet…

The enameled cast iron Pumpkin Cocotte comes in three different colours, all in the iconic brand’s signature gorgeous ombré: orange Persimmon, soft blue-green Sea Salt and off-white Meringue.

It's truly beautiful and festive - but it's also practical.

The Pumpkin Cocotte is dishwasher safe, plus it’s compatible with all cooktops and is also oven-safe up to 260C / 500F.

Pumpkin Cocotte, $368, LeCreuset

The new $368 (£315) cocotte, measuring 12in / 30cm wide with handles, is only available on the US LeCreuset site right now, but gourmet cooks (and aspiring ones, too) can find similar pumpkin themed cookware - and even adorable mini pumpkin cocottes, too - everywhere from John Lewis and Sur la Table to Amazon, Walmart to Next.

STAUB Pumpkin Cocotte Cast Iron Casserole, £299 / $299.95

For example, cooking fans also love the equally durable pumpkin cast iron look by Staub.

JDH Ceramics Small 16.5cm Pumpkin Baking Dish, £30.99 / $45, Amazon

If you're looking for individual cocottes, these Amazon baking dishes are ready for autumn.

The Pioneer Woman 3.5-Qt Dutch Oven, 3 colours, was $49.97 now $39.94, Walmart

In the US, you can shop this very similar dutch oven by The Pioneer Woman at Walmart.

Pumpkin large casserole dish, £44, Next

UK fans of the pumpkin-themed cookware, don't worry! You can also find a version at Next.

LE CREUSET white 22 cm / 2L Pumpkin Cocotte, was £195 now £189.15 / $450, Amazon

Amazon also has a Le Creuset pumpkin cocotte in another colour, off white.

GYUE 3.3L Enamelled Pumpkin cocotte, £229.99, Amazon

And this enamelled cocotte is also a fab lookalike on Amazon UK that will bring you a festive autumnal table this season.

So we’re ready to get out our boots and jumpers… and just thinking about adding these fun pumpkin themed cookware has us looking forward to autumn!

