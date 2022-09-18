Makeup free Christie Brinkley has a wardrobe malfunction while wearing nothing but a towel - oops!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christie Brinkley was absolutely stunning as she went makeup free for an Instagram beauty how-to - but there was an unexpected twist to the clip!

EXCLUSIVE: Christie Brinkley shares rare details of love life

The 68-year-old supermodel was fresh faced in her brightly-lit home, against the backdrop of a gorgeous fireplace and chandelier, as well as bright pink floral decor.

STYLE: Christie Brinkley poses in a rainbow dress with daughters in wonderland garden

MORE: Christie Brinkley will leave you stunned with her string bikini photo

Wearing nothing but a towel, Christie was ready to demonstrate her four-step beauty routine, and it apparently did not go as planned!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley has a towel wardrobe malfunction while showing off her beauty routine

An audio countdown played as the mom of three hilariously juggled her go-to beauty tools, laughing as she lost control of the situation.. and, at the last second, her towel.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star took the Instagram blooper in her stride, and her fans did too.

“First the beauty products, then the towel? I needed that laugh, thanks!” said one follower.

The clip started off smoothly enough – before Christie hilariously started dropping her beauty products

“I think many were hoping the towel would drop to the floor on four Christie,” commented another, along with laughing and bikini emojis.

And others noted how fabulous Christie looks, even with zero make up on. As one person wrote: “I love how @christiebrinkley isn’t afraid to show up sans make up. Such a beauty.”

SEE: Christie Brinkley causes a stir in unconventional gardening outfit – and wait 'til you see her boots

Christie with daughter Sailor at New York Fashion Week

Christie laughed off her mishap, writing alongside the clip: “Ok well.. maybe my reels didn’t work but my @sblabeauty DOES!”, going on to detail “four different ways to lift smooth, tighten and brighten your skin all while building collagen and elastin”.

To keep her skin looking amazing, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit icon, who is an ambassador and partner at SBLA Beauty, recommends the beauty brand’s Facial Instant Sculpting Wand and Eye Lift Wand, as well as the Neck, Chin and Jawline Sculpting Wand and, for evening, the SBLA Neck Chin and Jawline XL tool.

Gorgeous Christie isn’t just sharing her beauty routine, she has been spending plenty of time with family of late. Last week she hit fashion week alongside her mini-me daughter Sailor Cook, and she also was spotted out and about with son Jack, stepping out to watch the men's final at the US Open.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.