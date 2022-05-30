Exclusive: Peter Andre's 'controversial' meal he feeds his kids will divide fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Peter Andre is no stranger to health-related questions and arguably inspired a whole generation of boyfriends to hit the gym. Since he body rolled into the limelight in the nineties with his washboard abs, boyband hair and baggy trousers, the Mysterious Girl singer has maintained a trim image – no doubt enhanced by a squeaky clean diet.

HELLO! spoke to Peter about his flexitarian diet, kitchen schemes at home with his wife Emily and children Amelia, eight, Theodore, five, Princess, 14, and Junior, 16, as well as his partnership with plant-based brand Beyond Meat – in addition to revealing some controversial food opinions that are bound to split opinions.

WATCH: Peter Andre's wife Emily shares rare glimpse inside daughter's bedroom

"Emily is like me, she eats all types of foods," the singer reveals when discussing the flexitarian diet he follows with his wife. The father-of-four favours a balanced diet and actively mediates his consumption of vegan and meat products. "Years ago, I remember people having a conversation about a steak that's going to look like a steak, it's going to taste like a steak but it's not going to be beef and I thought 'well that's not going to happen' - but it's happening!"

The singer cites his Greek Cypriot and Australian heritage as a catalyst for his wide-ranging love for food. "I love a barbeque," he says in true Aussie spirit. This leads the 49-year-old to gingerly reveal a unique recipe that he claims is quintessentially Australian - yet is sure to raise a few eyebrows.

Peter and Emily follow a flexitarian diet

"In Australia, you put pineapple on burgers. You put pineapple on the barbeque – it's delicious," he continues, claiming that his kids are pro-pineapple eaters.

The singer is a big fan of barbeques

In his plight to integrate more plant-based foods into his family's mealtimes, Peter admits to a cheeky kitchen ploy involving his wife Emily and their children Amelia and Theodore, as well as his teenage children Junior and Princess, whose mum is Katie Price.

Peter's controversial burger recipe includes grilled pineapple

"The other day I had some [plant-based burgers] sent to me and I wanted my family to try it, but I wasn't going to tell anyone. The kids were there, and I wanted to try two versions, the [meatless] ones for me and Emily and the meat ones for the kids. I gave Amelia a meat burger and she liked it. I then made one for Emily using the plant-based burger and she ate it. She didn't believe it wasn't animal meat."

The star and his kids embrace a healthy lifestyle

As for his fitness regime, which has no doubt intensified with his return to the West End starring as Vince Fontaine in Grease, the star maintains an active lifestyle.

"I work out five times a week. There are weeks here and there where I'm a bit slack but generally, it's five times a week. And I eat what I want but I balance it out, which is what I'm all about. It's about being able to eat all the foods that you want, making very healthy choices that you like mixed together with other choices."

Although he remains a sporadic meat-eater, Peter is joining a host of celebs who aim to push the vegan movement forward – pineapple or no pineapple.

Beyond Meat® has teamed up with flexitarian Peter Andre to make plant-based BBQing a breeze this summer

