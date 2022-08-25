Christie Brinkley, 68, poses in a rainbow dress with daughters in wonderland garden The former model has still got it

Christie Brinkley, 68, has given her daughters a masterclass in posing in her beautiful garden at $29.5million home in The Hamptons.

The former supermodel shared a series of clips to her Instagram feed, which included her wearing a multi-coloured off-the-shoulder dress running through her pristine grounds.

Christie Brinkley films daughters in idyllic garden

Other video clips included her daughters Alexa, 36, and Sailor, 25, striking poses within the garden, with Sailor donning a stunning yellow silk dress with floral motif and Alexa rocking a corset with a floaty kaftan over the top.

Another clip showed Christie in her signature denim dungarees beaming with pride next to one of her enormous flowers.

The star is a keen gardener

Christie captioned the video: "I’ve grown lots of beautiful flowers in my garden but here are two of the most colorful and delightful… my daughters with hearts of gold @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook and proud mom me."

Fans adored the footage of the family, writing comments like: "So Beautiful, ALL of YOU!!" and "What a trio of beautiful women your garden looks amazing and relaxing. Have a wonderful day Christie."

It's not the first time we've seen the star's wonderland garden up close. Christie likes to share tours of her dreamy space, inviting fans to look around and even see inside her mammoth greenhouse.

Christie's New York estate is spread across 20 acres of land, with a working farm on site, and she clearly likes to spend a lot of time in the great outdoors, growing flowers and vegetables.

Fans love seeing Christie's home

Inside, her glorious home is just as incredible, with a distinctly retro theme throughout, featuring lots of floral furniture and quirky artwork dotted all around.

As well as her idyllic retreat in The Hamptons, the mother-of-three has a jaw-dropping Turks and Caicos property with unbelievable beachfront views, which also has beautiful flowers galore.

When Christie isn't staying there, she rents it out to members of the public, so you could stay at her "Lucky House"!

